Strength Scoop - Tuesday July 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Northern Arizona: The Northern Arizona University Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for 5-10 VOLUNTEER intern positions for FALL 2022 (August 29th-December 16th). Compensation: These are UNPAID positions. Qualifications: Candidates should be seeking a career in strength and conditioning and actively pursuing, if not already obtained certification from the NSCA or the CSCCa. Interns will gain experience and be exposed to all aspects of training of various NCAA Division I sports including football, men's and women's basketball, and others. Responsibilities include; hands on experience coaching, help in daily operation of the facility, assisting with various technologies such as Tendo units, Vald Products, Catapult and Run Rockets, participate in and complete the educational curriculum, and facility/equipment maintenance. Application: Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and three references in one PDF to Associate Head Coach Stine Emrick at kristine.emrick@nau.edu.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University is currently seeking qualified volunteer internship candidates for the 2022 Fall Term. The strength and conditioning program will run from August 8th to December 16 th (start date flexible up till August 29 th ). This is an unpaid position however, it is acceptable to have a part-time job to assist with personal finances. Chosen candidates can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning programs for our 17 DI programs – including Football, Basketball and Ice Hockey, attending to the daily maintenance of the training facilities, Data input and upkeep, Professional development throughout the semester, any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Interns will gain hands on coaching experience in a collegiate setting on the floor, education in program design and application, have the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities and receive college credit if applicable. Robert Morris has a strong reputation and a great track record of the advancement an intern’s future in the strength and conditioning profession. Minimum Qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm and effective communication skills, Desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Internship” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu by, July 29, 2022. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Please check out our webpage for more insight via this link.