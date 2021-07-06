Strength Scoop - Tuesday July 6, 2021

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Department of Strength and Conditioning is now accepting applications for 1 Voluntary Strength and Conditioning Assistant Coach for FALL 2021. The start date is June August 5th. Cheap housing is available. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs for Football and all Olympic Sports, teaching student athletes proper technique and equipment use, and attending to the daily maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities. Candidates will have the opportunity to program, implement, and supervise strength and conditioning sessions. Volunteer Coaches will go through an educational curriculum . No monetary compensation will be provided. Certifications from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCA, SCCC; USAW) are preferred. CPR/AED certification is required. If you are interested in the position, please email a resu​me and three professional references to Ian Dukehart at icdukehart@nwosu.edu​.

