Strength Scoop - Tuesday June 14, 2022

Lake Forest (D-III - IL): Lake Forest College is accepting applications for the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach/Program Coordinator position. This is a full-time, 10-month administrative position with benefits. The Head Strength and Conditioning Coach/Program Coordinator position will be responsible for establishing and maintaining strength and conditioning programs for the College’s 25 varsity sports, as well as overseeing the 9,500 sq. ft. Wes Dixon Weight Room, student staff, equipment, scheduling, and campus-wide fitness programming. Bachelor’s degree required / Master’s degree preferred. Current and ongoing certification through either the NSCA (CSCS) or CSCCa (SCCC/MSCC) are required. Current standard first aid, CPR and AED certifications. Preference will be given to individuals with previous Division III experience and 2+ years of collegiate strength and conditioning experience. Commensurate with qualifications and experience. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, unofficial transcripts, and three references to athleticsearches@lakeforest.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and remain open until Friday, July 1, 2022. Official transcripts may be requested.