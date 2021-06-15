Strength Scoop - Tuesday June 15, 2021

Saint Mary: The University of Saint Mary (KS) is searching for two Graduate Assistant Coaches for the Fall 2021 Semester. This position is a 12-month position working with the Head Coach and Athletic Training Staff to develop strength and conditioning programs for the student-athletes. The GA position will embrace and support the direction and mission of USM and the Athletic Department. ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: Assist the strength and conditioning staff in all aspects of the USM strength and conditioning program. Provide individualized programs for assigned teams. Oversee and supervise team training sessions. Maintain fitness center equipment. Supervise USM Fitness Center. Other duties as assigned by Head Strength and Conditioning Coach REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related Health Science field from an accredited college or university CPR/AED Working toward CSCS or CSCCa Must be accepted to graduate school at USM Preferred: CSCS or CSCCa Certified. To apply, click this link and submit a cover letter and THREE references as supplemental documents. 

