Strength Scoop - Tuesday June 21, 2022

Thomas University (NAIA - GA): Thomas University Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking qualified applicants to fill the Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant position working with both Football and Olympic Sports. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams; demonstration and instruction of Olympic weightlifting techniques; supervise during team workouts, individual workouts, and open hours; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Candidates must have a strong work ethic and the desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Qualifications: (Required) - Bachelor’s degree, previous strength and conditioning experience in the collegiate (preferred) or high school sector; experience in designing and implementing workout programs. (Preferred) –CSCS, SCCC or USAW certification; CPR and First Aid certifications. Compensation: Tuition (fall and spring), university housing (fall and spring), and monthly stipend. Start date: August 2022. Please send Resume, Cover Letter, and 3 Professional References to: Corey Potter at cpotter@thomasu.edu.

Minnesota Crookston (D-II): Nick Stone has joined the program as strength and conditioning coach.

Bethel University (TN): Bethel University, located in Tennessee has an opening for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Qualifications include: a Bachelor degree, internship experience working with Football, Olympic sports and pursuing CSCS, SCCC or USAW. This position will come with 50% graduate tuition assistance, a monthly stipend, meals, housing, gear and potential compensation toward becoming certified. This position will assist football and have an opportunity to oversee other sports. This candidate must be committed to their development and growth as an S&C coach. This position will gain a ton of hands on coaching and programming experience. Must hold current CPR, AED and First Aid Training. Start date for this position will begin August 1s. Interested candidates should submit the following: Cover letter of interest, Resume and 3 professional references to Brighton Hill at hillbr@bethelu.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately.



