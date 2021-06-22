Strength Scoop - Tuesday June 22, 2021

Walsh (D-II - OH): Walsh University is searching for qualified applicants for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning position working specifically with Men’s Football and Baseball. This individual would be responsible for the programming and implementation of all strength and conditioning training for the university’s football and baseball team. Required Qualifications: Must hold a Bachelor’s degree, CSCS or SCCC, and be accepted into one of the graduate programs. This position will report to the Head Football and Baseball coach and has an anticipated start date of July 1, 2021. Compensation includes tuition assistance and a stipend. Housing and meals are not provided. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and contact information for three references in email format to walshufootball17@gmail.com. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Dakota State (NAIA - SD): Dakota State has an open assistant strength job open on staff. See this link for more about the job and to apply.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Lamar University Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for Volunteer Internship positions for the Fall of 2021. The internship will begin August 1 and end December 14. Qualified candidates will work directly with Football along with various Olympic sport teams as assigned. Our main goal is education through experience. This includes daily coaching opportunities, opportunities to lead small team sessions, continuing education, a comprehensive internship curriculum, expansion of network connections, and daily weight room maintenance. While working with all Division-I athletic programs, interns will gain practical coaching experience in accordance with the philosophy of the department and can begin to lay the groundwork for future opportunities, with a consideration for future employment recommendations. Qualifications: strong work ethic, attention to detail, enthusiasm, effective communication skills, positive energy, willingness to learn, Bachelors’ degree/degree in progress (Internship may be completed for class credit), hold or pursuing a SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certification. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references with “Internship Application” in the subject line to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Travis Nichols at tnichols6@lamar.edu. Deadline to apply is July 17, 2021.