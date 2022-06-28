Strength Scoop - Tuesday June 28, 2022

UCLA: The University of California, Los Angles (UCLA) Football Athletic Performance Staff is looking for 2022 FALL volunteer interns. This is an UNPAID position, with a potential carry over to the winter semester that is conditional based off performance in summer. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands-on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development. Volunteer coaches will be responsible but not limited to: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room and other assigned duties. Preferred applicants must have or should be working towards pursuing CSCS or SCCC certifications. Applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, and be detail oriented. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. All employees must fully comply with all NCAA, Pac 12, and University of California, Los Angeles rules, regulations, and policies. If interested please send a resume, cover letter, and (3) references to Associate Director Diamond Simmons at dsimmons@athletics.ucla.edu.

Nevada: The University of Nevada football strength and conditioning program is seeking volunteer interns for the Fall 2022 semester. This internship is expected to begin on August 15 and last through the fall season. The purpose of this internship is to develop and prepare young coaches for the profession and everything that comes with it. Interns will go through a curriculum which will cover basic S&C principles, programming, networking and most importantly, Coaching! This is an UNPAID position and It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is financially feasible before applying. To apply, send an email with your resume and three references in one PDF to Javier Ramirez at javierramirez@unr.edu.

Florida State: Florida State University OLYMPIC Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for interns for the FALL 2022 academic semester. This is a volunteer, UNPAID, position and offers Division I hands-on coaching experience in an educational environment and the opportunity for future recommendations or opportunities in the field of strength and conditioning. Responsibilities will include: assist the OLYMPIC Strength and Conditioning staff; set-up and breakdown of sessions; cleaning and upkeep of facility; spotting and working with specified student-athletes and/or small groups; assist with daily administrative and maintenance duties; and participate in weekly projects and assignments for the duration of the internship. Minimum Qualifications: must have a strong work-ethic, enthusiasm, a desire to develop the characteristics necessary to become a successful strength and conditioning coach, and able to work 30 hours/week. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA - CSCS; CSCCA - SCCC; USAW and CPR/First Aid certification. Candidates must email a letter of application, resume and the names of three references to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Stephen Parker at stparker@fsu.edu.

James Madison: JMU Football (FBS), member of the Sun Belt Conference, is seeking 1-2 qualified Candidates for unpaid internship positions for the FALL 2022 Semester. Assisting with the implementation of GPS data collection and interpretation, nutrition oversight, setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, and attending to daily maintenance and upkeep of the Plecker Athletic Performance Center. Minimum requirements include: a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Only apply if this internship is logistically feasible for you. No Housing, food or monetary compensation will be provided. Only apply if you wish to pursue a career in strength and conditioning. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Nate Adams at adams3nd@jmu.edu.



