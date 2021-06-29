Strength Scoop - Tuesday June 29, 2021

Appalachian State: Appalachian State University Football is looking for 3 volunteer interns for the 2021 Football Season. This is an UNPAID position for the entirety of the internship. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development, an internship curriculum, and multiple opportunities to expand your coaching network. The main responsibilities of this position include: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/ maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room. Preferred qualifications: Completion of Bachelor’s Degree in an exercise related field and CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certified. Must be First Aid/CPR/AED certified. All employees must fully comply with all NCAA, Sun Belt, and Appalachian State University rules, regulations, and policies. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment. If SERIOUSLY interested please send a resume, cover letter, and 3 references to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dave Chirco at chircod@appstate.edu by July 13, 2021.

Stanford: Stanford is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Sports Performance program for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to serve as an intern for the Stanford Olympic Sports Performance Program. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to assist in all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an UNPAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the sports performance staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this internship includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Stanford Sports Performance training philosophies. This curriculum includes education of functional strength training techniques, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, sport science technologies and applications, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, along with injury prevention practices. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Stanford, another university, or professional organization. Potential candidates must possess a desire to become a collegiate sports performance coach, strong character, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Required qualifications include: Achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study Achievement or current pursuit of CSCS or SCCC certification. Applicants must also have current CPR/AED certification. This internship is expected to begin Tuesday, August 7th, 2021, and requires a 5-month time commitment with opportunities to continue pending positive evaluation. Deadline to apply is: Friday July 9th, 2021. If interested in working with Stanford Olympic Sports Performance, send email with subject header “Stanford Olympic Sports Performance Internship - Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Sports performance coach Anthony Tran at ahtran@stanford.edu.