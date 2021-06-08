Strength Scoop - Tuesday June 8, 2021

Iowa: The University of Iowa Football Strength and Conditioning is accepting internship applicants for Fall 2021. This internship is designed for individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include: Set up and breakdown of the weight room, equipment maintenance and general support of the daily operations of the program, stocking supplements and maintenance of our refueling station. Interns will have the opportunity to be involved with our functional movement screen, on-field and weight room testing as well as data analysis. Participation in an internship curriculum is also required. Qualifications: Applicants must be pursing or have completed Bachelors in Exercise Science or a related field. Applicants should be working toward CSCS / SCCC certification as well. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Cody Myers at cody-l-myers@uiowa.edu.

Western Michigan University: Western Michigan University Olympic Strength and Conditioning has an opening for a full-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. This position will be assigned women’s track & field and women’s golf. In addition to the primary sport assignments, this position will assist the performance training of men’s ice hockey, men’s & women’s basketball, and other Olympic sports as needed. This person reports to the Director of Strength & Conditioning. It is a full time, salaried position, with the option to buy in benefits. Requirements/Preferred: completion of collegiate graduate assistantship in sport performance, 2+ years full time college experience; SCCC, CSCS or similar certification; CPR/AED certification; Master’s Degree. If interested in the position, please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to michael.d.carbott@wmich.edu Attention: Mike Carbott

Millsaps (D-III - MS): Millsaps College, a NCAA Division III institution located in Jackson, Mississippi and member of the Southern Athletic Association (SAA), is seeking applicants for a full-time, 12-month position as the Coordinator of Strength and Fitness / Hall Activities Center Director. This position will report to the Athletic Director and has an anticipated start date of July 1, 2021. JOB DESCRIPTION: The Coordinator of Strength and Conditioning will be directly responsible for the administration, supervision, and development of a comprehensive fitness program for all varsity athletic teams. In addition, the manager is responsible for the supervision and management of the Hall Activity Center (HAC) and oversees the campus intramural program. Bachelor's in Kinesiology, Exercise Science or related field required. Master's preferred. CSCS required and NCSSA / USAW will be considered. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume and references in email format to director of athletics Aaron Pelch at athletics@millsaps.edu.

Wilkes (D-III - PA): Wilkes University invites applicants for a Strength and Conditioning Assistant Coach / Intern in the Intercollegiate Athletics Department for the 2021-22 academic year. A Bachelor’s degree is required. CSCS or SCCC certification and/or experience at the high school or collegiate level is desirable. This internship includes a stipend and housing. The successful candidate is responsible for effectively assisting the head coach in directing and administering all aspects of the strength and conditioning program to serve twenty-three varsity sports and the campus community. Primary responsibilities are to provide instruction with an emphasis on safety; test and evaluate student athletes; maintain fitness records; perform scripted rehabilitation of student athletes under the direction of a certified athletic trainer; repair and maintain fitness center equipment and supervise student work study staff. The individual must possess relevant experience in the field of strength and conditioning; have a strong sense of professionalism and communication skills; be willing to work independently evenings and weekends; be goal oriented; have the ability to inspire and motivate others and make a commitment to follow NCAA and conference rules. Wilkes University is an independent, comprehensive university dedicated to academic excellence in the liberal arts, sciences, and selected professional programs. The University has approximately 2,450 students at the undergraduate level and over 1,500 full time equivalent students at the graduate and first professional levels. Its institutional focus is on developing strong mentoring relationships with each of its students and contributing vitally to economic development of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The University is located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a revitalized city that is located on the lovely Susquehanna River and is within two and one-half hours driving distance of New York City and Philadelphia. To apply, send an email to Head Strength Coach Keith Klahold at keith.klahold@wilkes.edu. Please be sure to include a cover letter, resume and three references. Review of applications begins immediately.

Saint Francis: Saint Francis University is searching for qualified individuals to fill one Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach position. Primary duties of the GA position include (but are not limited to) the following: programming and implementation of all strength and conditioning training for teams assigned, assisting with coaching other sport teams in their respective strength and conditioning sessions, along with general maintenance of the weight room. Required Qualifications: Must hold a Bachelor’s degree, CSCS or SCCC along with a CPR & First Aid certification. Must also be accepted into one of the graduate programs at Saint Francis University. Prior experience in collegiate strength and conditioning. Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; Professionalism in dealing with coaches and student-athletes; Excellent written and oral communication skills and the desire to be a collegiate strength & conditioning coach is required. Benefits include tuition waiver and stipend. To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of professional references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Jake Myers at jtmyers@francis.edu.

Tennessee Tech (FCS): Tennessee Tech University’s Athletic Performance Department is seeking qualified applicants for one Strength and Conditioning graduate assistant effective August 2021. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, design and implementation of sport-specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams, demonstration and instruction of lifting techniques, supervision of team and individual workouts, and assisting with the maintenance and upkeep of the Athletic Performance Center. Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in a related field; CPR, AED, and First- Aid certifications; and nationally-recognized certification (NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC preferred). Preferred qualifications include at least one year of experience as a strength and conditioning coach/high-level intern and experience working with football, soccer, and tennis student-athletes. Position includes educational benefits in a master’s degree program along with a monthly stipend during the academic year. Please send resume, cover letter, and contact information for three professional references to Matt Hewett, Director of Athletic Performance, mhewett@tntech.edu. Tennessee Tech University is an AA/EEO employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnic or national origin, sex, disability, age (40 and over), status as a protected veteran, genetic information or any other category protected by federal or state law. Inquiries regarding the nondiscrimination policies should be directed to equity@tntech.edu.

Santa Clara: Santa Clara University Basketball Sports Performance is currently seeking applicants for (1) Volunteer Sports Performance internship position for Summer to 2021. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to assist with Men’s Basketball under the direction of the full-time staff, getting hands-on experience with Catapult, Hawkins Force Plates, Polar Heart Rate, Nutrition & other technology as assigned, as well set-up and break- down of equipment for strength and conditioning sessions; other daily tasks as assigned by the Strength and Conditioning staff. Qualifications: Currently pursuing Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Exercise Science or a related field and a desire to become a Collegiate/Professional Strength & Conditioning Coach. Previous experience as a basketball collegiate athlete and currently pursuing or possessing SCCC, USAW, NSCA, or CSCS certification(s). This is a non-paid volunteer position; it may fulfill course credit if necessary. Application requirements: Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The approximate start date for the internship will be June 14th or as soon as possible. Please send professional cover letter, resume, and three references to Ernie Contreras at econtreras@scu.edu.