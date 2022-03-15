Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Tuesday March 15, 2022

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): The Austin Peay State University Sports Performance Staff is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship for Summer 2022. The Internship will last from May 24th – July 29th with the possibility to extend into the fall semester. Qualified candidates will work directly with Football while having the opportunity to gain experience with other sports. The only requirements are a great work ethic and a strong desire to pursue strength and conditioning as a career. Interns will be heavily involved in daily operations, training sessions, nutrition station management, and will also partake in an educational curriculum. Interns will have the opportunity to earn coaching experience on the floor as well as earn recommendations for future career opportunities. To apply, send an email with a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references in one PDF to Sam Schroeder at saschroeder40@gmail.com.

Strength Scoop - Monday March 14, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMar 14, 2022
Strength Scoop - Friday March 11, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMar 11, 2022
Strength Scoop - Wednesday March 9, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMar 9, 2022
Strength Scoop - Tuesday March 8, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMar 8, 2022
Strength Scoop - Monday March 7, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMar 7, 2022
Strength Scoop - Friday March 4, 2022

By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2022
Strength Scoop - Thursday March 3, 2022

By Zach BarnettMar 3, 2022
Strength Scoop - Wednesday March 2, 2022

By Zach BarnettMar 2, 2022