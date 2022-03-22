Strength Scoop - Tuesday March 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Dakota State (FCS): North Dakota State University’s Football Strength and Conditioning program is seeking applicants for two paid summer internships. This position will begin in May and end in August. The intent of the internship is to provide a semesters worth of hands-on coaching experience working with our strength and conditioning staff and eventually with our student-athletes. This will allow the individual to gain knowledge of our program thus making them a viable candidate for a graduate assistant position in the fall 2022. Duties will include assisting the Director of Football Strength & Conditioning with all aspects of the football strength and conditioning and nutrition programs. Applicants must be prepared to work long hours. These hours will vary throughout the internship and will include early morning, late afternoon, or weekend hours. Requirements: Applicants must possess a relentless work-ethic and have a strong desire to work with football in an intense environment. They must understand the importance nutrition plays in the development of student-athlete and be willing to assist in that role. Again, this is a hands-on internship where you will be expected to coach student-athletes once you have taken the time and interest in learning the system. Candidates that are open-minded, inquisitive and have the ability to listen and learn through an example-based, learning environment are encouraged to apply. Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience preferred. Please include cumulative GPA on resume. Application: E-mail resume, cover letter, GPA, and names of three references to: Jim Kramer at jim.kramer@ndsu.edu.

Lindenwood (FCS): The Lindenwood University Athletic Performance Department is currently seeking applications for VOLUNTEER coaches for Summer 2022. The internship will primarily work with the Lindenwood football program with the start date being May 25th, 2022 and will end July 29th, 2022. Applicants will be expected to fulfill 20 hours minimum per week. These positions are UNPAID but offer the opportunity to gain on-the-floor coaching experience, an eight-week curriculum course, and the ability to fulfill course credit. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of summer training for the Lindenwood football team, set-up and breakdown of sessions, daily cleaning/organization of the facility, as well as participation in the internship curriculum. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS - First Aid/CPR and AED certified, working towards or recently attained Bachelor's, reliable and consistent personal conduct, strong work ethic and a passion to listen, learn, and apply knowledge. PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS - Working towards or recently attained CSCS/SCCC/USAW, and previous player or coaching experience at the collegiate level. These positions offer the opportunity to gain hands-on coaching experience and are designed to provide you with the tools, knowledge, and experience to further your coaching career. Interested candidates please send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references with "Lindenwood Internship Application" in the subject line to Coach Jon Hull at jhull@lindenwood.edu by April 15th.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University Football is currently seeking internship candidates for the 2022 Summer Term. The strength and conditioning program will run from May 23 rd to August 20th. This is an unpaid position however, it is acceptable to have a part-time job to assist with personal finances. Chosen candidates can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. Summer interns that have graduated or will graduate by August with a bachelor’s degree are eligible for an Apprenticeship. Apprentices are given a stipend and all costs for the CSCCa-SCCC are covered along with team design and implementation responsibilities for varsity athletic teams. The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning programs for Football. Attending to the daily maintenance of the training facilities, Data input and upkeep, Assist with Sport and S&C Camps, Professional development throughout the semester, any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Interns will gain hands on coaching experience in a collegiate setting on the floor, education in program design and application, have the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities and receive college credit if applicable. Minimum Qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm and effective communication skills, Desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Internship” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu by, May 1, 2022. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Notre Dame: The University of Notre Dame Department of Athletics is accepting applications for on-call football interns to begin Summer 2022. This position offers Division I experience and training in an educational environment and the opportunity of advancement in the field of strength and conditioning. It also provides the opportunity to gain exposure on a national NCAA Division I team while increasing marketability to a future employer. Responsibilities will include: Assist the Football Strength and Conditioning staff in the supervision and training of Notre Dame’s Division I football program; assist with daily administrative, cleaning and maintenance duties; assist in the set-up and break-down of equipment for every workout; and participate in weekly projects and assignments for the duration of the internship. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Must have a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, enthusiasm, and a desire to develop the characteristics necessary to become a successful strength and conditioning coach. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, pursuing CSCCA-SCCC certification or relevant certification from one of the following: CSCCa; NSCA, USAW, and pursing CPR –First Aid certification. Application and Internship Dates Application Deadline: April 11, 2021 Internship Start Date: May 30, 2022 Approx. End Date: July 29, 2022 APPLICATION PROCESS: Please apply online at jobs.nd.edu Search: Football Strength and Conditioning.

Alabama: The Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for Adapted Athletics at the University of Alabama is responsible for planning, implementing, and overseeing all strength training, and conditioning for wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and other selected adapted sports in the department. This position reports to the Director of Adapted Athletics and works with high performance coaches in wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis, assistant coaches, athletic trainers, strength coach interns, to direct the appropriate strength and conditioning training activities in the Adapted Athletics program. Required Minimum Qualifications include: Master’s degree in Kinesiology, Human Performance, Exercise Science or other sports related field. Apply Online for the position via this link. For More information please visit our website at: https://bamaadapted.com. You are also welcome to email or call Brent Hardin at bhardin@ua.edu.

Old Dominion: The Old Dominion University Sports Performance department is now accepting applications for 2 UNPAID positions for the Summer 2022 semester. This internship will begin in late May and expect to last till the end of July. Depending on performance, these interns may be asked to return for the Fall semester. Those chosen will gain valuable experience working within a Division 1 sports performance department while assisting with the design and implementation of the sports performance programs for football, field hockey, rowing, and lacrosse. In addition, those chosen will gain experience working with sports science modalities such Playertek and NordBord. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the supervision and execution of the sports performance programs, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facility, assisting with nutrition station duties, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a strong desire to become a Sports Performance professional. In addition, one should be pursuing or have their CSCS or a relevant certification (CSCS, SCCC, PES, or USAW). Interested candidates should email a resume, cover letter, and 3 references to Aaron Rittgers at arittger@odu.edu.

Northwestern State (FCS – LA): Northwestern State University is 2 positions as Graduate Assistants for strength and conditioning starting this August 2021. This position is responsible for assisting in all aspects of strength and conditioning for assigned teams. This position also entails assisting in the graduate assistantship program with any duties assigned by our Health and Human Performance Department, and duties assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning. Qualifications: (required) – Bachelor’s degree, previous strength and conditioning experience, strong work ethic; CPR/ AED certification. Currently possess Certification through NSCA or CSCCA. You will Receive a stipend that may be used for Tuition OR living expenses. We are looking for detailed and passionate individuals who want to build a career in the Strength & Conditioning field. To apply, email a PDF containing a letter of interest, resume, and the names and contact information for 3 references to Erik Schwager, Director of Strength and Conditioning schwagere@nsula.edu. Please put “Strength and Conditioning Graduate Application” in subject line. Review of applicants will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.