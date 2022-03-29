Strength Scoop - Tuesday March 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Houston Baptist: Houston Baptist Athletic Performance is seeking highly motivated individuals for Summer 2022 volunteer interns to work directly with a variety of Olympic sports including basketball, soccer, and volleyball in addition to football. Work hours will span from morning to evenings and be 5-7 days per week. The internship will begin June 2022 and last until August 2022 with potential for term extension. Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be professional, and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. Candidates who are interested in a hands-on coaching experience are encouraged to apply. Responsibilities include assisting in the implementation of programming, daily upkeep and maintenance of weight room equipment, and any other duties assigned by the Olympic Director of Athletic Performance and/or his staff. Qualified candidates will receive experience in a Division 1 program, participate in intern education to build knowledge and skill in strength and conditioning, and have the opportunity to build and establish professional relationships for future employment recommendations depending on their effort and performance. Individuals interested in this position should send a cover letter, resume, and three references to Director of Olympic Athletic Performance Reece Davidson at rdavidson@hbu.edu.

East Central (Ada, OK): East Central University, located slightly over 1 hour southeast of Oklahoma City, 2 hours southwest of Tulsa, and 2 hours from the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. It will enhance your pay if you are eligible for Federal Work Study. USAW, CSCS, SCCC, or an equivalent national certification along with CPR/First Aid required. CSCCa internship hours are available under an approved CSCCa mentor. Please email a resume and 3 professional references to sodell@ecok.edu. Compensation is $580/month with tuition and fees covered.

Duke: Duke University Football Strength and Conditioning Program is currently seeking applicants for UNPAID internship positions for SUMMER 2022. The internship begins MAY 13th and will go through July 31st , with the possibility of staying on for the 2022 season. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in regard to working within a Division I strength and conditioning setting as well as earned recommendation for future career opportunities. Position responsibilities will consist of, but are not limited to, the following: setting up and breaking down of training sessions, assisting with routine maintenance of training facilities, data collection, assisting with Catapult GPS systems, VBT w/ Perch, Vald Force Plates, as well as other assigned duties. MINIMUM qualifications: possess a strong work ethic, attention to detail, willingness to learn, and an unwavering desire to become a strength and conditioning professional; must hold current CPR, AED, and FIRST AID certifications. PREFERRED qualifications: Must have completed or are currently working toward completion of a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science /or a related course of study; possess or be working towards certification through the CSCCa, NSCA, and/or USAW; one year of previous experience in a strength and conditioning program or have previous collegiate athletics experience. CANDIDATES MUST BE RECEIVING COLLEGE CREDIT TO QUALIFY FOR THIS INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY. Interested candidates must submit a cover letter (one- page maximum), resume (one-page maximum), and three professional references. The cover letter, resume, and references must be submitted in ONE PDF file (in that order). To apply, send one email to Jeremy Jacobs, Associate Director of Sport Performance, at jeremy.g.jacobs@duke.edu. Subject line should read “Duke University Football (S&C) Internship, Summer 2022; Last Name, First Name”. Apply immediately.

Northern Arizona: Northern Arizona University Strength and Conditioning is looking for a Graduate Assistant position to fill May 2022. This position will be directly responsible for Cross Country and Tennis, and will be assisting heavily with football. As well as any other task assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. This position receives a stipend of $1000 a month, which will start immediately upon hire. This position will receive a full tuition waiver, but will not start classes until fall semester 2022. There are degree options that can be completed 100% on-line. We will have access to top of the line equipment (Tendo Units, Vald Dual Force Plates, Vald Nordboards, Catapult, a sports science lab down the hall, and space to ensure the job can be done correctly. We will assist the candidate in securing housing as well. Please send a cover letter, Resume, and 3 professional references to Tyler Shumate at tyler.shumate@nau.edu. Check out our instagram @naustrength for our facilities/equipment, in which you would have the opportunity to gain experience.

Cal: University of California Berkeley’s Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting 3 applications for Volunteer Interns for the summer of 2022. We are looking to fill positions immediately, the internship will conclude at the end of August 2021. This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a STRONG work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study. All applicants should have, or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching experience in the private sector or a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant S&C coach Daree Ajibade at dareeajibade@berkeley.edu.

Georgia State: The Georgia State University Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning department is currently accepting applications for volunteer intern positions for the Summer '22 academic period . Qualified candidates will work directly with the strength and conditioning staff beginning June 1, 2022 and ending August 3, 2022. We are looking for individuals with a strong desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning at the collegiate level. Must be able to commit to a minimum of 20-30 hours/week. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the athletic performance staff with the set-up, breakdown, and implementation of all training sessions; daily upkeep and maintenance of weight room equipment; assisting with daily administrative tasks, and any other duties assigned by the intern coordinator. Qualifications: Will have obtained or be working towards a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as possess or be working towards a CSCS certification from the NSCA and/or a SCCC certification from the CSCCa. CPR/AED certification is highly preferred, and all qualified candidates must be able to pass a background check. Qualified candidates will receive hands-on experience working in a Division I athletic performance program, participate in continuing education sessions to build their knowledge in performance and nutrition, and will have the opportunity to build and establish professional relationships for future employment recommendations. Applicants, please send a cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references in ONE PDF File to Strength and Conditioning Coach, Jeff Davidson at jdavidson23@gsu.edu. Subject line should read “Last Name_Summer 22 Internship Application”.

Penn State: The Pennsylvania State is seeking highly motivated candidates to fill a SUMMER 2022 VOLUNTARY-UNPAID internship working primarily with football. This position will start in MAY 2022 and can run anywhere from August to December 2022, depending on performance. Individuals chosen will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I program, as well as future recommendation for employment. Responsibilities: Will include but are not limited to daily operation/maintenance of the weight room, daily operations of fueling station, record keeping, and assisting with any sport science initiatives. Qualifications: Candidates will be certified or actively pursuing certification from CSCCA and/or NSCA. CSCCA mentorship program will be available for candidates seeking to obtain the SCCC certification. Interns must be able to work a variety of times including days, nights, and weekends if necessary. Candidates are only eligible for consideration that are working toward hours for the CSCCA or need hours toward class credits. All interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to submit a resume, cover letter, and at least two professional references to both email addresses below. Jeffery Earls (Assistant Director of Performance Enhancement) at jde5315@psu.edu Alvin Futrell (Associate Director of Performance Enhancement) at atf10@psu.edu.

Tennessee: The University of Tennessee Football Sport Performance program is currently seeking applicants for an unpaid internship for Summer 2022. The internship experience will start in Late May and run until August. Exact dates will be available during the interview process. The selected candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers a learning curriculum and hands-on experience assisting the coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program. Interns will receive experience working in the SEC and have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. This internship can be used toward hour requirements for many graduate or undergraduate programs. To apply, please send your resume to UTKfootballstrength@gmail.com. Review of applicants will begin immediately and continue until all positions are filled.

Murray State: Murray State University Athletics Department is seeking a Graduate Assistant for the Strength and Conditioning Unit. The position will report directly to the Head Strength Coach with basic responsibilities to include the design and implementation of programs for assigned teams through teaching and instructing weight training and run prescription for specific athletic/sport demands and stressors. Successful applicant will take the lead role over two teams to be determined in addition to assisting with Football and other teams as assigned. Bachelors Degree required in addition to holding a current certification through the NCSA (CSCS) or the CSCCa (SCCC). Candidate must also provide official documentation of admission into Murray State University Graduate School for the Fall 2022 Semester (offer/hire will be contingent on acceptance) and maintain required course-load while remaining in good academic standing. Compensation will include a combination of tuition waiver and stipend not to exceed a pre-determined allocation. Additional compensation will be determined at the discretion/need of the athletics department. Interested candidates please send an email to jmedler@murraystate.edu to include letter of interest/application, resume, and three references as one document no later than April 15, 2022 as start date is August 2022 (which is negotiable).

Buffalo: The University at Buffalo (MAC) Football Strength and Conditioning Department is looking for 4-5 volunteer interns for SUMMER 2022. All positions will be UNPAID. The successful candidates will assist with all daily duties as it pertains to Buffalo Football Strength and Conditioning including but not limited to: assisting with coaching, data tracking, data entry, fueling station management and any other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning, Jeremy Cole. The expected start date will tentatively be May 30, 2022 and go until July 30,2022. Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in a SINGLE PDF file to Assistant Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, James Heiss at jheiss@buffalo.edu

Saint Francis University: Saint Francis University is searching for qualified, high energy, and driven individuals to fill two Graduate Assistant Athletic Performance Coach positions starting Fall 2022. Primary duties of the GA position include (but are not limited to) the following: programming and implementation of all strength and conditioning training for teams assigned, assisting with coaching other sport teams in their respective strength and conditioning sessions, along with general maintenance of the weight room. Required Qualifications: Must hold a Bachelor’s degree, CSCS or SCCC along with a CPR & First Aid certification. Must also be accepted into one of the graduate programs at Saint Francis University. Prior experience in collegiate strength and conditioning strongly preferred. Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; Professionalism in dealing with coaches and student-athletes; Desire to be a collegiate strength & conditioning coach is required. Benefits include tuition waiver and stipend. Please apply online via this link and submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of professional references to Head Athletic Performance Coach Jake Myers at jtmyers@francis.edu.