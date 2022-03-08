Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Tuesday March 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

CoachComm-AFS_0222

Limestone University: Limestone University Football is seeking candidates for the Head Strength and Conditioning/Defensive Line Coach. Preferred qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; CSCCa; NSCA; previous coaching experience(s); experience coaching or playing in collegiate sports; and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is a full time position with benefits. The staff is looking for individuals who are pursuing a career path within the realm of collegiate strength and conditioning and athletics as well as coaching. Please send one document that includes your resume and professional references as a PDF document to Coach Mike Furrey mfurrey@limestone.edu.

You May Like

Guardian Caps_FB scoop ad_Brainerd HS

Strength Scoop - Monday March 7, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMar 7, 2022
Scout Smart Winning Team Fall 2021

Strength Scoop - Friday March 4, 2022

By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2022
Scout Smart Winning Team Fall 2021

Strength Scoop - Thursday March 3, 2022

By Zach BarnettMar 3, 2022
Scout Smart Winning Team Fall 2021

Strength Scoop - Wednesday March 2, 2022

By Zach BarnettMar 2, 2022
Scout Smart Winning Team Fall 2021

Strength Scoop - Monday February 28, 2022

By Zach BarnettFeb 28, 2022
Scout Smart Fall 2021

Strength Scoop - Friday February 25, 2022

By Zach BarnettFeb 25, 2022
Scout Smart Fall 2021

Strength Scoop - Thursday February 24, 2022

By Doug SamuelsFeb 24, 2022
QwikCut Feb

Strength Scoop - Wednesday February 23, 2022

By Doug SamuelsFeb 23, 2022