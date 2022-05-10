Strength Scoop - Tuesday May 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Culver-Stockton (NAIA - MO): This position includes the ability to work with all sports on campus, run the intramural sports program, and a salary. All interested candidates should submit the following: Resume, Cover Letter, and 3 references to Thomas Sallay at tsallay@culver.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position has been filled.

Purdue-Fort Wayne: Purdue University Fort Wayne is seeking two (2) volunteer Strength and Conditioning interns for the Fall of 2022. This is an UNPAID position. Accepted applicants will receive practical hands-on experience in strength and conditioning at the Division 1 level, class credit (if applicable), and the opportunity to participate in the intern education curriculum. The tentative start date is be Aug. 22. Required qualifications: First Aid/CPR/AED training, the desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, a strong work ethic, the ability to commit to AT LEAST 20 hours per week, and effective communication and teamwork skills. Preferred Qualifications: CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification, or in the process of obtaining any or all of the aforementioned certifications, and previous coaching experience. Responsibilities: Assist full time coaches in implementing programs, set up and break down of training sessions, weight room maintenance and upkeep, intern curriculum assignments and projects, and any other tasks or projects assigned by staff as they arise. To apply: Email prawle@pfw.edu with a cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references. Applications are due by Friday, July 15 th .

Austintown (OH): Austintown HS is looking to hire a director of strength and conditioning. Details and how to apply can be found via this link.