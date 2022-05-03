Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Tuesday May 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

CoachComm-AFS_0222

Idaho (FCS): The program is looking for a head strength coach. Details and how to apply can be found here.

Eastern Illinois (FCS): EIU Football Performance is seeking hard working, enthusiastic candidates to fill available internship positions for the Summer (May 23rd, 2022 - July 22nd, 2022). We are looking to fill 1-3 UNPAID internship positions. Candidates must be completing or have completed a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, and have a strong desire to pursue Strength & Conditioning as a career. The internship program is intended to provide hands on coaching experience, and prepare for the CSCS Exam. Responsibilities will include assisting with team training sessions, professional development assignments, facility maintenance, and other tasks as designated by the Performance staff. Subject line of the email should include: “Last Name, First Name - Summer 2022 Internship”. Please send cover letter, resume and a list of three references in ONE document to Coach Derek Stein at djstein@eiu.edu.

You May Like

AstroTurf 10:3:21

Strength Scoop - Monday May 2, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMay 2, 2022
Sideline Power January

Strength Scoop - Friday April 29, 2022

By Zach BarnettApr 29, 2022
March 2022_QwikCut_640x300

Strength Scoop - Wednesday April 27, 2022

By Doug SamuelsApr 27, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

Strength Scoop - Tuesday April 26, 2022

By Doug SamuelsApr 26, 2022
Sideline Power January

Strength Scoop - Friday April 22, 2022

By Doug SamuelsApr 22, 2022
Scoop Search Banner Ad

Strength Scoop - Thursday April 21, 2022

By Doug SamuelsApr 21, 2022
March 2022_QwikCut_640x300

Strength Scoop - Wednesday April 20, 2022

By Scott RousselApr 20, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

Strength Scoop - Tuesday April 14, 2022

By Doug SamuelsApr 19, 2022