Strength Scoop - Tuesday May 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Illinois: The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Olympic Strength and Conditioning Department (non-Football, non-Basketball) is currently accepting applications for a part-time Certified Strength & Conditioning Coach. The position is typically one year in duration (with the option to renew after one year) that pays hourly up to 20 hours per week with no additional benefits. Under the direction of the Strength and Conditioning Coaches, this position will assist in developing and implementing individualized annual training programs of the universities 17 NCAA Division I sports. Essential tasks include, but are not limited to: 1. Develop and implement individualized strength & conditioning programs for student-athletes in assigned sport programs 2. Independently manage, supervise and control the day-to-day operation of the weight room used by the sport programs assigned. 3. Ensure proper maintenance of equipment, including weight machines and other strength and conditioning equipment, including regular inspection, recommendation on repair/replacement as necessary 4. Engage compatibly and cooperatively with other strength & conditioning staff, team coaches, student-athletes and personnel in all other sports. 5. Perform responsibilities on evenings and weekends during scheduled team and student-athlete practice or conditioning sessions, and competitions, as assigned based on sport program. 6. Maintain knowledge of, and compliance with, specific NCAA, Big Ten Conference, and institution rules that relate to this position is required. Required qualifications include: must pass a background check; current CPR, AED, and First Aid certifications; current NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC certification. Preferred qualification include: degree in an exercise science related field; relevant experience in the Strength and Conditioning field as a student or graduate assistant; previous collegiate strength and conditioning internship and/or coaching experience; experience in program design; experience as a collegiate athlete; Microsoft office proficiency; demonstrate exemplary ethical conduct and conformance to NCAA and Big Ten Conference rules and regulations; ability to work in a dynamic environment and be a positive member of a team; and a strong work ethic, exceptional communication skills, a passion for the profession, as well as, commitment to the student-athletes. Interested candidates, send an email with the subject header, “Illinois Certified S&C Position – Last Name, First Name.” Please email a cover letter (one page maximum), resume (two page maximum), and three professional references as one PDF file, as well as, an application video (5 minute maximum) coaching the squat, deadlift, and clean to Emily Schilling, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, at emily.esselman@gmail.com. The deadline for applications is June 6, 2022.

Dakota State (NAIA - SD): Dakota State University athletics department is seeking applicants for an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. This 12 month position will be directly responsible strength and conditioning programs for Volleyball, Softball, Track and Field (except the throwers), Cross Country and assisting with Football. Required qualifications: Masters Degree in Exercise Science or a related field. Current NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC certification. Current CPR, AED and first aid certification. 1-3 years of experience within an high school or collegiate setting. Preferred qualifications: Current USA-Weightlifting certification. Experience as a collegiate student-athlete. Experience with return to play protocol within a high school or collegiate setting. DSU accepts applications through an on-line employment site. To apply, visit https://yourfuture.sdbor.edu.