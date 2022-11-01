Strength Scoop - Tuesday November 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin University Football is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship that would begin in January 2023. Interns will be heavily involved in daily operations, training sessions, and will also partake in an educational curriculum. This opportunity is designed to equip interns with the knowledge and experience necessary to succeed in the field of strength and conditioning. Interns will have the opportunity to earn lots of coaching experience as well as earn recommendations for future career opportunities. The only requirement for application is a strong work ethic and desire to succeed as a strength and conditioning coach. To apply, send an email with a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references in one PDF to Sam Schroeder, Head Football Strength & Conditioning Coach at schroeders@tiffin.edu.

Texas Tech: Texas Tech is looking to hire strength and conditioning interns for the Winter of 2023. Must be pursuing or currently certified in the CSCCA or CSCS (continued education towards both will be offered during the internship). Send a PDF copy of cover letter, resume, and two professional references to jaylon.watson@ttu.edu.

Liberty: The Liberty University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for the positions of VOLUNTEER INTERN for Spring Semester of 2023. DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES will include but are not limited to assisting in the implementation of the Strength and Conditioning programs; set up and break down for daily activities, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and participation in the internship curriculum. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION, HOUSING, OR TRANSPORTATION will be provided, however, Interns will receive experience working in a Division 1 training environment and have the opportunity to earn recommendations for future career opportunities and/or receive college credit if applicable. The Intern’s level of ambition will determine the level of the learning experience. QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have a strong work ethic and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interns are expected to be punctual, enthusiastic, reliable, productive and consistent along with having the financial capability to hold the position for the duration of the internship. Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or be in the last semester of coursework earning and undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study. Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) is preferred but not required. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Chris Terry, Senior Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, at cterry31@liberty.edu.

Arkansas Tech: The Arkansas Tech University Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking a qualified applicant for a Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams; ability to demonstrate and instruct lifting techniques; supervise team and individual workouts; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree (Required) CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification (Preferred); CPR and First Aid certifications; previous strength and conditioning experience in a collegiate setting; experience in designing and implementing workout programs. Applications will be taken until the position is filled with an expected start date of January 9th 2023 . Please send a Resume, Cover Letter, and 3 Professional References to Andy Lakmann, at alakmann@atu.edu.

Lindenwood: The Lindenwood University Athletic Performance Department is now accepting applications to fill a position for the Spring of 2023 with an anticipated start date of January 6th, 2023. This is a Graduate Assistant Athletic Performance Coach position (official job title is Athletic Performance Coach, student employee). The position is paying $16.00 per hour for 40 hours per week. The Graduate Assistant Athletic Performance Coach will assist with football and be responsible for 3-4 other sports as assigned by the Director of Athletic Performance. We are considering candidates who possess the following qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related field, CSCS or SCCC, and a CPR/First Aid/AED certification. Experience with all elements of strength & conditioning at the collegiate level is preferred. The deadline for application is November 18, 2022. If interested, please send an updated resume and a list of 3 professional references to the Lindenwood University Athletic Performance Director, Michael Reese, at mreese@lindenwood.edu.