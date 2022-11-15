Strength Scoop - Tuesday November 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Appalachian State: Appalachian State University Football Athletic Performance Staff is looking for volunteer interns for the 2023 spring period. Start date: January 16th. This is an UNPAID position with the opportunity to receive college credits. NO HOUSING PROVIDED. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands-on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development. The main responsibilities of this position include: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/ maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room and other assigned duties. Preferred applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, be detail oriented, have previous training experience, and be pursuing a career in strength and conditioning. Applicants should have or be working towards a nationally accredited certification in strength and conditioning. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. All employees must fully comply with all NCAA, Sun Belt, and Appalachian State University rules, regulations, and policies. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment. If SERIOUSLY interested please send a resume, cover letter, and (3) references to Assistant Director Myles Quimby at quimbymc@appstate.edu.