Strength Scoop - Tuesday November 16, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Eastern Michigan: Eastern Michigan University is currently accepting applications for spring 2022 volunteer internship positions. Qualified candidates would work with football and Olympic sports and gain experience in all facets of strength and conditioning. Although this position is unpaid, you will receive hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related field, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Having a SCCC or CSCS certification is preferred, but not required. The start date would be January 18 (or earlier) and continue through into April, with the opportunity to continue into the summer semester. Deadline to apply is December 31. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references in one file with “EMU Internship Application” in the subject line to Ryan Zaporski, Assistant Sports Performance Coach, at rzaporsk@emich.edu.

West Georgia: University of West Georgia Strength and Conditioning is accepting applications for 2 Graduate Assistants to start in the Spring of 2021. Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in a movement science discipline. Must be currently enrolled in a graduate degree program at the University of West Georgia. Must maintain a graduate GPA of 3.0 or higher. Must be enrolled in a minimum of 9 credit hours in the fall or spring semester, or a minimum of 6 credit hours in the summer semester. Preferred Qualifications: Collegiate athletic experience preferred, certification or willingness to immediately pursue certification in one of the following: NSCA (CSCS), CSCCa (SCCC). A working knowledge of the Olympic style movements. An understanding of bioenergetics and its relationship to training athletes. Required Certifications: USAW Level 1, CPR/AED. These positions will assist in the day to day operations of the West Georgia Strength and Conditioning Complex. Assist with the execution of the strength and conditioning program for football. Planning and execution of the strength and conditioning program for assigned sports. Assist in the recruiting process as needed for assigned sports. Coordinate and monitor team workouts. Assist in any additional responsibilities as directed by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. If you are selected for this position you will receive a full tuition waiver, housing, and a $2000 dollar stipend per semester. All applicants should apply via this link.

Mississippi State: The Mississippi State Football Strength and Conditioning program is now accepting applications for 1-2 volunteer interns for Spring 2022. These positions are UNPAID. Successful candidates will work directly with football and assist with all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. Position responsibilities will consist of, but are not limited to, the following: assisting the staff in all aspects of the strength and speed programs; assisting with Catapult GPS, Kistler Force Plates, and other performance tracking systems’ data collection and interpretation; setting up and breaking down of training sessions; assisting with routine maintenance of training facilities; assisting with nutrition; as well as other assigned duties. This internship program consists of a rigorous academic curriculum along with a practical component. Minimum requirements: a current CPR/AED certification, a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Preferred qualifications include: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certifications, or experience as a collegiate athlete. Official start date will be in Early-January and end in Late-April. There is no monetary compensation so if this position is not an economically feasible option for you, please do not apply. Interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and 3 references with subject line “Mississippi State Spring Internship – Name” to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dan Kistler at dkistler@athletics.msstate.edu.

Western Illinois: Western Illinois University is currently accepting applications for 1 (one) available Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coaching position. The position of Graduate Assistant for Strength and Conditioning is responsible for directly assisting the Director of Strength and Conditioning in all aspects of developing and implementing strength and conditioning programs for all 17 Division I sport programs. These responsibilities include, but are not limited to; implement strength and conditioning programs for assigned sport teams, coordinate times for assigned teams around class and team schedules in conjunction with weight room and strength staff, assist with and conduct periodic performance and strength testing, stay abreast of current trends in the field, and other duties as assigned. This position requires a CSCS and/or a SCCC coaching credential, CPR/First Aid certification and the ability to work flexible hours. Graduate assistant positions include a monthly stipend plus tuition (employment is contingent upon proof of admission to the Graduate School). To apply email your cover letter, resume and three professional references to Jon Minnis at jd-minnis@wiu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until position is filled. Estimated start date for the position will be January 2022. Preference will be given to applicants with prior experience in the position applied for. All application materials must be submitted to be considered for the position. All positions require the ability to work flexible hours, including nights and weekends. For more information on Western Illinois University graduate degree programs and the admission process visit this link.