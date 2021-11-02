Strength Scoop - Tuesday November 2, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

University of Louisiana: Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Performance is accepting applications for volunteer internship positions for Spring 2022. Position will run through May 6th . These are UNPAID positions. Candidates should have or be working toward a degree in an Exercise Science related field and/or their certification as either an SCCC with the CSCCa or their CSCS with the NSCA. We are looking for motivated individuals who have a strong desire to pursue a career in Sports Performance and are willing to commit to working with some of our accomplished student-athletes. Candidates should be committed to working early mornings, late evenings, as well as weekends when required/needed. Candidates will have the opportunity: To earn college credit(s) towards your degree. Completing their required practicum/internship hours to sit for the SCCC exam with the CSCCa. To work with all Olympic Sports – M&W Basketball, Baseball, Golf, Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, M&W Tennis, Track & Field/Cross-Country. Advancing learning in areas such as strength & performance training: activation, warm-up drills, movement mechanics, cardiovascular conditioning, recovery processes, sports testing, technology & analytics. To work with sports performance professionals who have a diverse range of experiences and knowledge. To observe sports performance practices and coaching techniques within a team environment.  Increase exposure to a growing professional network of strength and conditioning coaches. Gain valuable experience in working in athletics to increase future career opportunities. Please contact to set up a time to discuss a position: o Athletic Performance Department - John Ireland, Assistant Director of Athletics for Athletic Performance at John.Ireland@louisiana.edu.

Rhode Island (FCS): The University of Rhode Island’s Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting internship applications for the Spring of 2022 (January-May). This is an unpaid internship; completed hours can be used towards undergraduate or graduate internship requirements. Intern responsibilities include: assisting with the supervision of athletes, implementing training programs for various sports/ athletes, setting up and breaking down of equipment for training sessions, assisting with daily maintenance of the facility, and active participation in projects and assignments throughout the internship. Preferred applicants will be certified or working towards certification with the NSCA (CSCS) or the CSCCa (SCCC) and possess a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and references to Mark Zabicki, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at mark_zabicki@uri.edu.

New Mexico: University of New Mexico Football athletic performance is currently accepting applications for volunteer internship positions for SPRING 2022. These are positions for the SPRING 2022 season. Start date: JANUARY 17TH. There will be an opportunity to continue in the summer. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL athletic performance program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. The position is responsible for assisting FOOTBALL athletic performance staff with the implementation of the program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Jordan Fiske at Fiskej@unm.edu.