Strength Scoop - Tuesday November 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Georgia Southern: Georgia Southern University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for Spring 2023 Internship, beginning January. This is a volunteer internship and provides no monetary compensation. The position will assist in the day-to-day operations of the Eagles football program. This includes but not limited to: warm-ups, strength and speed/agility training, conditioning, athlete evaluations, sports science data collection, set up & break down of weight room, and maintenance of the facility. Applicants are encouraged but not required to be certified in one of all the following: CSCS, SCCC, USAW. If you are interested, send a letter of interest, resume, and three (3) professional references to: Georgia Southern University Attn: Sam Medlock, Assistant Strength Coach at smedlock@georgiasouthern.edu.

Mississippi State: The Mississippi State Football Strength and Conditioning program is now accepting applications for 1-2 volunteer interns for Winter 2023. These positions are UNPAID. Successful candidates will work directly with football and assist with all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. Position responsibilities will consist of, but are not limited to, the following: assisting the staff in all aspects of the strength and speed programs; assisting with Catapult GPS, Kistler Force Plates, and other performance tracking systems’ data collection and interpretation; setting up and breaking down of training sessions; assisting with routine maintenance of training facilities; assisting with nutrition; as well as other assigned duties. This internship program consists of a rigorous academic curriculum along with a practical component. Minimum requirements: a current CPR/AED certification, a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Preferred qualifications include: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certifications, or experience as a collegiate athlete. Official start date will be in Early-January and end in Late-April. There is no monetary compensation so if this position is not an economically feasible option for you, please do not apply. Interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and 3 references with subject line “Mississippi State Spring Internship – Name” to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach John Graves at jwg404@msstate.edu.