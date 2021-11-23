Strength Scoop - Tuesday November 23, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Texas: The University of Texas Football Sports Performance Program is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches for the 2022 spring semester internship program. Volunteer intern coaches will be expected to observe and assist with daily football training sessions and activities. This is an unpaid internship opportunity that provides experience working with the elite Division 1 college football student athlete at The University of Texas. Responsibilities are as follows: Implement arrangement of training sessions, assisting with routine maintenance of training facility and participation in assignments and projects throughout the duration of the internship. Potential prospects must be highly motivated, have great character and possess the ability to execute job related task at an extremely high level. Recommended qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelors of Science or related course of study and working towards completion of either the CSCS or SCCC certification. Applicants must also have current CPR/AED certification. This internship will begin Monday January, 10th 2022 and requires a 3-month time commitment. Please email resumes to and applications to Joe Vaughn at joe.vaughn@athletics.utexas.edu.

Arkansas: The University of Arkansas Football Strength & Conditioning staff is looking to fulfill 3 WINTER/SPRING 2022 internship positions for those interested in a career in strength and conditioning. The anticipated start date will be January 18, 2022. This internship will be UNPAID. Interns will gain practical experience working in a Division I, SEC strength and conditioning environment under the guidance of an approved CSCCa mentor. Upon completion, interns will be qualified to sit for the SCCC exam from the CSCCa if they desire. To be eligible, you must be pursuing or hold a degree in a field related to exercise science. Those who have, or are actively pursuing, the SCCC certification through the CSCCa are preferred. Those who have, or are actively pursuing, the CSCS certification through the NSCA will also be accepted. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, assisting with the implementation of strength and conditioning programs, participation in an educational curriculum that will involve meetings and demonstrations with the strength staff, and maintenance of the strength and conditioning facility. To apply, please send your resume and 3 references to Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Chris Hightower at cthighto@uark.edu.

Youngstown State: The Youngstown State University Strength and Conditioning Department has (2) two open Graduate Assistant positions. The start date will be January 2022. Each position will be in charge of two to three Olympic Sports, and potentially assist with one other Sport. The candidate must be certified through the NSCA (CSCS) or CSCCa, have an active CPR/AED certification, and a Bachelor’s Degree in an exercise science related field with a GPA of 2.8 or higher. The potential candidate must have a willingness and drive to learn in a fast pace college environment. The position offers a generous stipend as well as a graduate tuition waiver (excluding student fees). If interested please email Matt Sommers mrsommers01@ysu.edu with a subject line of “YSU GA Spring 2022”, containing your Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References.

Saint Francis: Saint Francis University is searching for qualified, high energy individuals to fill one Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach position starting January 2022. Primary duties of the GA position include (but are not limited to) the following: programming and implementation of all strength and conditioning training for teams assigned, assisting with coaching other sport teams in their respective strength and conditioning sessions, along with general maintenance of the weight room. Required Qualifications: Must hold a Bachelor’s degree, CSCS or SCCC along with a CPR & First Aid certification. Must also be accepted into one of the graduate programs at Saint Francis University. Prior experience in collegiate strength and conditioning strongly preferred. Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; Professionalism in dealing with coaches and student-athletes; Desire to be a collegiate strength & conditioning coach is required. Benefits include tuition waiver and stipend. Please apply online at https://www.francis.edu/employment and submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of professional references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Jake Myers at jtmyers@francis.edu.

Santa Clara University: Santa Clara University Sports Performance is currently seeking applicants for 2-3 Volunteer Sports Performance internship positions for Winter/Spring 2021 (Jan 3 - May 13, start date is negotiable) The successful candidate will have the opportunity to assist and coach 1-2 sports under the direction of the full-time staff, receive hands on experience with Catapult, FYTT, Hawkins Dynamic Force Plates & other technology as assigned, as well as completing an internship curriculum. This is an NSCA CEU Approved Internship Program. Upon completing the internship, the successful candidate will receive 2.0 CEU’s towards their recertification. This is a non-paid volunteer position. Qualifications: Currently possessing Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science or a related field and in pursuit of a CSCS, USAW, or SCCC Certification. A strong desire to become a Certified Collegiate/Professional Strength & Conditioning Coach. Must hold current CPR, AED, and FIRST AID certifications. Preferred Qualifications: Experience working with collegiate or professional athletes. Currently possessing CSCS, USAW, or SCCC Certification. COVID-19 Vaccination. In pursuit of a Graduate Assistant/Paid Strength & Conditioning position. To Apply: Email Cover Letter, Resume, and References to Michael Griffin, Assistant Director, Sports Performance at mgriffin@scu.edu

Norfolk State: The Norfolk State University Strength and Conditioning Department is in search of 1 qualified candidate for the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach position. This is a part-time position that pays $15,000 over a 10-month period. Once position begins, you’ll receive the remaining funds from the previous assistant’s stipend, then you’ll be renewed for the $15,000. Successful candidates will gain valuable experience working with Division-1 athletes and will report directly to the Director of Strength and Conditioning. This position will be assigned direct oversight of 3 teams (Softball, Track & Field/XC, & bowling), while assisting with football. Functions include but are not limited to the following: Assist Director of Strength & Conditioning in all aspects of training for the 15 Div. I varsity sports. • Attend and lead weekly/bi-weekly training seminar on teaching correct techniques for appropriate workout regimens. Teach athletes proper technique and perform diagnostic biomechanical analysis of an athlete’s movement. Assist with supervision of the weight-room (equipment maintenance and cleaning, exercise supervision, safety issues etc.). Program design & responsibility for 2 - 4 assigned sports teams. Assist with the input of test data. Assist in research and testing. Minimum Qualifications. Must have Bachelor’s degree in Health, Exercise Physiology or related field is required. Must have Licenses, Certificates or Registrations; CSCS (Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist) from the NSCA (National Strength and Conditioning Association) or SCCC (Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified) from the CSCCA (Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association). CPR/AED certification as well. 1 – 3 years intercollegiate coaching experience, in the weight room. Knowledge of NCAA guidelines. Ability to manage multiple teams. Preferred Qualifications: Division I athletics intercollegiate coaching experience. • Master’s Degree is preferred. Supervisory experience. Looking to start the position the first week in January 2022. Please send a resume, cover letter, and a list of at least 3 references to Coach Randy Moore, at remoore@nsu.edu. No phone calls.

Minnesota State CTC (JC – MN): Minnesota State Community & Technical College is looking for a football strength & conditioning coach. Housing and small stipend will be provided. Interested individuals should contact Cory Miller at Cory.Miller@minnesota.edu.

Kansas: University of Kansas Football Sports Performance is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship to contribute to the program for SPRING 2022. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training sessions for football in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers invaluable knowledge and hands-on experience assisting the full-time coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program, and the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, as well as the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Potential candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession as well as pursue a career in the collegiate setting. Previous experience in a strength & conditioning program, coaching internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred but not required. This internship is expected to begin January 2022 and end at the conclusion of the 2022 spring semester. To apply, send an email with your cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references in one file to Tarik Muse, Assistant Football Sports Performance Coach, at tarik.muse@ku.edu.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): The Austin Peay Sports Performance Staff is currently accepting applications for a graduate assistant position that would begin in the Spring semester of 2022. This graduate assistant position will assist with football as well as be responsible for 2-3 teams of their own. Requirements for this position: Must have a bachelor's degree with a GPA of 3.0 or better, preferably in an exercise science related field. Must have a minimum GRE score of 140 verbal/140 quantitative/2.5 writing. Must be CPR/AED certified. Must have or be working towards a CSCS/SCCC/USAW certification. These positions fully cover tuition and come with a stipend. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references in ONE PDF to Justin Lowe at lowej@apsu.edu.