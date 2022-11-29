Strength Scoop - Tuesday November 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Arizona State: Kenny Dillingham has officially retained Joe Connolly as head coach of Football Sports Performance.

Memphis: The University of Memphis Football Strength and Conditioning is accepting internship applicants for Winter/Spring 2023. This internship is designed for hard working individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include but are not limited to: Set up and breakdown of the weight room and field work, equipment maintenance, and general support of daily program operations. Qualifications: Applicants should be pursing or have completed Bachelors in Exercise Science or a related field as well as working toward certification. Start date is January 11th. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Andrew Tokarz at atokarz@memphis.edu.

Texas Tech: Texas Tech University Football is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship that would begin January 4th, 2023. Interns will be heavily involved in daily operations, training sessions, and will also partake in an educational curriculum leading towards CSCS certification and CSCCA. This opportunity is designed to develop and equip interns with the knowledge and experience necessary to grow in the field of strength and conditioning. The ONLY requirements are that applicants are currently pursuing either their CSCS or CSCCA, and the desire to be a strength and conditioning coach. To apply, send an email with a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references in one PDF to Jaylon “Beef” Watson, Assistant Football Strength and Conditioning Coach at Jaylon.Watson@ttu.edu.

Allegheny (D-III - PA): Allegheny College, a small selective national liberal arts college, invites applications for the position of Assistant Athletic Performance Coach. The position is a full-time, exempt position reporting to the Director of Peak Performance and Fitness. A Bachelor’s degree is required; however a master’s degree is preferred. A current certification from NCSA or CSCCA is required. A current CPR/First Aid/AED certification is required. Summer facility responsibilities will also be assigned by the Athletic Director. As one of the nation’s oldest liberal arts colleges, Allegheny College celebrated its bicentennial in 2015. A selective residential college in Meadville, Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh near Lake Erie, Allegheny is one of 40 colleges featured in Loren Pope’s “Colleges That Change Lives.” Please submit a cover letter, resume, and provide contact information for three references to employment@allegheny.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.