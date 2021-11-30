Strength Scoop - Tuesday November 30, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Tennessee: The University of Tennessee Football Sport Performance program is currently seeking volunteers for an unpaid internship during the spring of 2022. The spring internship experience will start in mid-January and run until May. Exact dates will be available after bowl season. The selected candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers a learning curriculum and hands-on experience assisting the coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program. Interns will receive experience working in the SEC and have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. This internship can be used toward hour requirements for many graduate or undergraduate programs. To apply, please send your resume to UTKfootballstrength@gmail.com. Review of applicants will begin immediately and continue until all positions are filled.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University Football is currently seeking volunteers interested in assisting with on-field position groups and/or with the strength and conditioning efforts for the 2022 season. This is an unpaid position however, it is acceptable to have a part-time job to assist with personal finances. Minimum Qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm and effective communication skills, Desire to become a football and/or strength and conditioning coach. Preferred Qualifications: Previous coaching experience, previous playing experience. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this job is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “RMU Football Volunteer” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Assistant Head Football Coach Dave Plungas at Plungas@rmu.edu and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately.