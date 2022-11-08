Strength Scoop - Tuesday November 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Mississippi State: The Mississippi State Football Strength and Conditioning program is now accepting applications for 1-2 volunteer interns for Winter 2023. These positions are UNPAID. Successful candidates will work directly with football and assist with all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. Position responsibilities will consist of, but are not limited to, the following: assisting the staff in all aspects of the strength and speed programs; assisting with Catapult GPS, Kistler Force Plates, and other performance tracking systems’ data collection and interpretation; setting up and breaking down of training sessions; assisting with routine maintenance of training facilities; assisting with nutrition; as well as other assigned duties. This internship program consists of a rigorous academic curriculum along with a practical component. Minimum requirements: a current CPR/AED certification, a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Preferred qualifications include: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certifications, or experience as a collegiate athlete. Official start date will be in Early-January and end in Late-April. There is no monetary compensation so if this position is not an economically feasible option for you, please do not apply. Interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and 3 references with subject line “Mississippi State Spring Internship – Name” to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach John Graves at jwg404@msstate.edu.

Lamar: Lamar University Strength and Conditioning is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Spring 2023 Semester beginning January 13, 2023 and ending May 10, 2023. The Lamar University Strength and Conditioning Internship program provides aspiring interns a base to becoming successful in the strength and conditioning field. A successful candidate will receive hands-on experience with Division I collegiate sports teams including but not limited to football and basketball. We are looking for motivated individuals who have a passion for athletics and sports performance. RESPONSIBILITIES: Assists with team training sessions and testing. Help introduce new student-athletes to weight room policies and procedures. Set-up and ensure all necessary equipment is ready for the upcoming training session. Ensure proper nutrition is given to student-athletes. .Assist with the daily upkeep of all strength & conditioning facilities. Student-Athlete filming for social media accounts. Other duties as assigned by the Strength & Conditioning Coordinator. Additionally, interns will participate in weekly intern meetings that will help develop core values, programming, exercise technique, and overall coach development. Intern curriculum will conclude with presenting a self-made strength and conditioning program for an assigned team. Strict adherence to established NCAA, Southland Conference, Lamar University and Texas State University System rules and regulations. A violation of these rules and regulations can lead to disciplinary action including termination. COMPENSATION: This is an UNPAID position, however interns can receive class credits and hours towards certification under an approved CSCCa Mentor. QUALIFICATIONS: Seeking Bachelor’s Degree in exercise science or related field; or Master’s degree. Knowledge of strength training, speed, agility, flexibility, nutrition and cardiovascular conditioning preferred. Experience as a student-athlete is preferred. Demonstrate strong communication skills. Demonstrate the ability to motivate a variety of student-athletes on a daily basis. Demonstrate initiative and leadership qualities on a daily basis. POSITIVE ENERGY & ENTHUSIASM DAILY! HOW TO APPLY: send Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References in a single PDF document to Associate Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Austin St. Cyr at astcyr@lamar.edu with ‘Spring ‘23 Intern Application’ in the email subject line. The application deadline is December 9, 2023.

Robert Morris: Robert Morris University is currently seeking internship candidates for the 2023 Spring Term. The strength and conditioning program will run from January 2nd to May 5th (start date is flexible). This is an unpaid position however, it is acceptable to have a part-time job to assist with personal finances. Chosen candidates can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning programs for our 17 DI programs – including Football, Basketball and Ice Hockey, Professional development throughout the semester, any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Minimum Qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm and effective communication skills and a desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Internship” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu by, December 9th, 2022. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Middle Tennessee State: The Middle Tennessee State University Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently seeking applications for UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning Interns for the Spring Semester of 2023 (January 17th, 2023 start date). This position will assist with with all Olympic Sports and Football, and offers an extensive practical and professional experience. Daily responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the Strength and Conditioning Staff in all aspects of program administration, data management, facility upkeep, and participation in an internship curriculum. Preferred applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, be detail oriented, have previous training experience, and have a desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning. Applicants should have or be working towards a nationally accredited certification in strength and conditioning. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. Applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in ONE PDF document to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Tessa Grossman via email at Tessa.Grossman@mtsu.edu.

FAU: Florida Atlantic University Football Strength and Conditioning is seeking to fill volunteer intern positions for the Spring 2023 semester. This is an UNPAID, volunteer intern position. However, you will gain insight into all facets of a D1 Conference USA football strength and conditioning program, data collection skills, intimate understanding of multiple technologies (catapult, polar, vmax pro, brower, dasher, and more), education in program design and application, as well as the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities. Responsibilities will include but are not limited to assisting strength staff in supervision and execution of training protocol, assisting director of sports science in data collection and analysis, set up and breakdown of training sessions, as well as daily facility maintenance and other tasks assigned by strength and conditioning coordinator. Individuals will also get the opportunity to assist director of strength and conditioning for women’s basketball and swim and dive teams. Candidates applying should be aspiring strength and conditioning professionals, have obtained or in the process of obtaining a bachelor's degree, have outstanding attention to detail, positive energy, work ethic and are seeking to get either CSCS / SCCC / USAW certifications. If interested please submit a resume and 3 professional references in one document to Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach, Corey Fatony at cfatony@fau.edu.

Hawai'i: The University of Hawai‘i Football Strength and Conditioning staff is now accepting applications for (3) THREE UNPAID INTERNSHIP positions for the Winter 2023 training block. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the weight room and running program for the football team, set up, breakdown, and clean-up of the daily training, maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of other assigned tasks. Required qualifications include initiative, a strong sense of urgency, solid work ethic, effective communication skills, and the completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study. As well as the desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. Interns will be provided with an educational curriculum to complete throughout their time serving the Hawai‘i football team. The curriculum will cover current discussion topics in strength and conditioning, programming, and development. Successful completion may result in interns being asked to stay on through the spring and/or summer 2023 training periods. REPORT DATE: Friday, 1/13/23 END DATE: Friday, 3/10/23 As a reminder, no financial compensation will be provided. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates, please email a resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Head Football Strength Coach, Kody Cooke, at cooke4@hawaii.edu.



