Strength Scoop - Tuesday October 12, 2021

Boston College: BC is seeking candidates for the Winter 2022 Football Strength and Conditioning Internship Program. Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to work with the Football Strength and Conditioning staff. Required qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; completion or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field. Other preferred qualifications include certification(s) from CSCCa or NSCA, previous coaching experience(s), experience in collegiate sports, and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is an UNPAID 3-month internship with a possible invite to stay for the Summer Semester if earned and desired. Candidates will also have the opportunity earn the accredited internship hours needed for the SCCC certification through the CSCCa. Again, this is an unpaid position, so if this is not an economically feasible option, please do not apply. Seeking focused individuals who will embody the Boston College culture and have the desire to obtain a career as a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach. No others need apply. Please send one document including resume and professional references as a PDF document to Coach Luke Rose at roselu@bc.edu. Start date will be January 10th, 2022. Application deadline ends on December 1st, 2021.

Tulane: Tulane University Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for volunteer interns for spring of 2022. Positions are open for those interested in gaining experience in the field of strength and conditioning. The program can be tailored to an intern’s education, experience, and future professional goals. Job Description: Assist the strength and conditioning staff in all day-to-day operations of the Tulane University Hertz Center weight room. Duties will include but are not limited to; assisting staff in the implementation of strength and conditioning programs for men’s and women’s basketball, leading group training, hands on experience, set up, and breakdown of training equipment and assisting in the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Qualifications: Pursuing or completed Bachelors or Master’s Degree in exercise science or a related field. Experience in a collegiate setting, and a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning coach at the collegiate level preferred. Certification or working towards certifications with the NSCA-CSCS, CSCCA, and/or USAW. This is an unpaid position. Class credit toward graduation requirements from your current institution, athletic apparel when available, and the opportunity to learn from experienced strength and conditioning coaches. How to Apply: Email cover letter, resume, and references to Dan Rickaby, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at drickaby@tulane.edu.

Boise State: Boise State University Department of Sports Performance is now accepting applications for the position of Intern Sports Performance Coach (2). This is a 10-month paid position ($10,000) that will work exclusively with all Olympic sports starting in January 2022. Potential candidates will also receive a unique opportunity to be a part of our multidisciplinary Sports Performance, Health & Wellness program. The selected candidate will gain valuable experience collaborating with strength & conditioning, sports medicine, performance nutrition and sports psychology. At BSU we are striving to create a high-performance model that puts the health and well-being of the student-athlete at the forefront. Responsibilities during this internship will include but are not limited to: assisting staff with the development and implementation of training programs for all Olympic sports; demonstrating and teaching proper strength training, running and change of direction mechanics; maintaining the upkeep of facilities; and participation in an academic internship curriculum. Potential candidates should have collegiate sports performance experience. Candidates must also be working towards or have obtained SCCC or CSCS certification. CSCCa mentorship is available to assist in the eligibility of the certification. Additionally, course credit is available for eligible applicants. Candidates must be an individual of high character; should have excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; the ability to motivate student-athletes and work in collaboration with coaches and other athletic department staff. CPR and First Aid certification is also required. Interested applicants must submit a single file PDF document containing a letter of interest (Please include your definition of what these FOUR words mean to you inside your letter of interest: LEARN, ENDURE, BALANCE, UPLIFT), resume, and a list of professional references to Jarrednelson@boisestate.edu and Rayanhawili@boisestate.edu

Wisconsin: The University of Wisconsin Football Strength and Conditioning Internship program is currently accepting applications for the Winter 2022 semester. The internship will begin January 20th, 2022 and will end May 6th, 2022. These internships are unpaid and non-coaching positions. Prerequisites: The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and be CPR and First Aid certified. Candidates must consider pursuing or possess a certification through the CSCCa and/or NSCA. Each candidate will go through an interview process and required to submit to a background check. Those accepted will assist in the day to day operations of the facility, including: cleaning and maintenance duties, set-up and break-down of equipment for all workouts, data collection and assist with GPS catapult systems. The intern program consists of mock interviews, presentations to the staff, weekly topics and bi-weekly evaluations. Candidates must possess strong work ethic, respectable character, 100% commitment to the program and a desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning field. This is an opportunity to gain experience at the Division 1 level and to expand knowledge in this field. You will be required to act as a professional. To apply: Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and contact information to John Graves at jwg@athletics.wisc.edu. Please include Winter Intern in the email subject line.

Penn: The University of Pennsylvania Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for volunteer internship positions for Spring 2022 (January - May). Positions are available for both the football and Olympic Sport tracks. Compensation: This is an unpaid position, but successful applicants will build valuable experience working with Division-I athletes, learn the operations of a Division-I strength and conditioning program, familiarize themselves with SpartaScience and PUSH band technology implementation, and partake in a rigorous academic and practical curriculum for potential college credit. Responsibilities: Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with facility maintenance, equipment and training set up/breakdown, assistance/supervision of training sessions, and working on professional development as assigned by the internship supervisor. Qualifications: The candidate must possess a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, display a strong work ethic, and a willingness to learn. Other preferred qualifications include certification from a nationally accredited association (SCCC, CSCS, USAW), previous coaching experience in a collegiate or high school setting, and personal experience as a collegiate athlete. Applications: Please put “Spring 2022 Internship”, with your desired track (Football, Olympic) in the subject line of the email, and send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Coach Pat Dolan at pdolan@upenn.edu.

Millsaps: Millsaps College, a Division III school that is located in Jackson, Mississippi, is seeking an Immediate hire for a PAID strength and conditioning Intern assistant position. The successful candidate should have a STRONG work ethic. Primary responsibilities for this position include programing for assigned Olympic sports and assist with football. Other responsibilities include the maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and fitness center as well as other duties assigned by the head strength and conditioning coach. Required qualifications for this position includes a bachelor’s degree, previous strength and conditioning experience and a certification through NSCA or CSCCa. A master’s degree and previous experience working with softball is preferred. Compensation includes a $6000 stipend that is paid throughout a 10-month span with housing and meals being provided. The application process will begin immediately and will remain open until the position is filled. If you are interested please send a cover letter, a resume and 3 references all as one PDF File to Coach Dallas Creamer at creamdj@millsaps.edu with the subject line saying: Millsaps Assistant Strength and Conditioning Position. Interviews will begin immediately.