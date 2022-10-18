Strength Scoop - Tuesday October 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Texas State: The Texas State University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Intern Coaches for the Spring of 2023. This position is unpaid but offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning through earned future recommendations and will allow the chosen individuals to study under a CSCCa approved mentor. Daily responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting with the supervision of the Texas State Football team, set up and breakdown for daily strength and conditioning activities, routine maintenance, cleaning, and organization of the training facility, as well as the opportunity to gain hands on coaching experience. Prerequisites include working toward, or completion of a bachelor’s degree, and working toward NSCA or CSCCa certification. Please email a cover letter, resume, and three references in PDF format to jlr415@txstate.edu, with the email subject “SPRING INTERNSHIP”.

Utah: The University of Utah Football Sports Performance department is seeking volunteer interns for the Spring 2023. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in programing, coaching, VBT, GPS tracking and data management and study sessions for certification exams. Qualifications: Certification/progressing toward certification by the CSCCa and/or NSCA; BS/MS or demonstrated coursework towards degree in exercise science or related field Outstanding work ethic, character, and integrity Details of Fall Internship Program: Start Date: (Jan 17th), 2023. End Date: (Apr 28th), 2023 (this date is negotiable). Required completion of our Internship Curriculum. This curriculum includes programming projects to improve coaching ability on the floor, how to network within the profession and prepare for future job opportunities, CSCS exam preparation with full time staff. etc. May receive credit towards completion of a college degree or certification. Teams: Include but not limited to: Football and Men’s Tennis. How to apply: Send resume and cover letter to the following: Greg Argust, Associate Director of Football Sports Performance at gargust@huntsman.utah.edu.

Northern Arizona (FCS): Northern Arizona University Strength and Conditioning is looking for a Graduate Assistant position to fill January 2023 through May 2024. This position will be directly responsible for Throw, Golf, Dive, and will be assisting heavily with football. As well as any other task assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. This position receives a stipend of $1000 a month, which will start immediately upon arrival. This position will receive a full tuition waiver. There are degree options that can be completed 100% on-line. We will have access to top of the line equipment (Tendo Units, Vald Dual Force Plates, Vald Nordboards, Catapult, a sports science lab down the hall, and space to ensure the job can be done correctly. We will assist the candidate in securing housing as well. Please send a cover letter, Resume, and 3 professional references to Tyler Shumate at tyler.shumate@nau.edu.

Maryland: The University of Maryland Olympic Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently seeking qualified candidates for the Spring of 2023. This is an UNPAID position. Responsibilities include assisting full time staff with the implementation of the Spring 2023 programs, training session set up, maintenance of weight room facilities, etc.… This internship will provide the opportunity to gain valuable experience with exercise program and design. Building a network with full-time coaches in the field, hands on coaching as well as the understanding of daily operations within a BIG Ten strength and conditioning staff. Required qualifications include currently pursuing a Bachelor’s or Graduate Degree in exercise science or related course of study, a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Please send cover letter, resume, and contact information for 3 professional references to Kelly Borges, Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning Coach at kborges@umd.edu.