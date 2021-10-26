Strength Scoop - Tuesday October 26, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Northern Arizona (FCS): Northern Arizona University Strength and Conditioning is looking for a Graduate Assistant position to fill immediately. This position will be directly responsible for Sprints, Jumps, possibly Swim, and will be assisting with football. As well as any other task assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. This position receives a stipend of $1000 a month, which will start immediately upon hire. This position will receive a full tuition waiver, but will not start classes until spring semester 2022. There are degree options that can be completed 100% on-line. Northern Arizona University Strength and Conditioning will be moving into a new facility in December. We will have access to top of the line equipment, a sports science lab down the hall, and space to ensure the job can be done correctly. We will assist the candidate in securing housing as well. Please send a cover letter, Resume, and 3 professional references to Tyler Shumate at tyler.shumate@nau.edu

USC: The University of Southern California Olympic Sports Performance Department is seeking FULL TIME, UNPAID/VOLUNTEER INTERNS for Spring 2022, beginning January 4th, 2022, and concluding on May 13th, 2022. Responsibilities include assisting the USC Olympic Staff in all aspects of Athletic Performance, daily administrative tasks and completion of an Educational Curriculum. For more information follow the Link USC Internship. Interested candidates can forward a cover letter, resume and three professional references to Tim Ojeda at tojeda@usc.edu. Please combine all three documents into one file and include “USC Spring Internship 2022” as the subject.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris Football is currently seeking TWO qualified volunteer internship candidates for the 2022 Spring Term. The strength and conditioning program will run from January 3 rd to April 29 th . This is an unpaid position however, it is acceptable to have a part-time job to assist with personal finances. Chosen candidates can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning programs for Football (additional teams only as desired by candidate), attending to the daily maintenance of the training facilities, Data input and upkeep, Professional development throughout the semester, any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Interns will gain hands on coaching experience in a collegiate setting on the floor, education in program design and application, have the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities and receive college credit if applicable. Robert Morris has a strong reputation and a great track record of the advancement an intern’s future in the strength and conditioning profession. Minimum Qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm and effective communication skills, Desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Internship” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu by, November 30, 2021. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Virginia: The university of Virginia football Strength and Conditioning department is seeking highly motivated candidates to fill Spring 2022 (January to May) internship positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division 1 (ACC) Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting from a CSCCa approved mentor. This internship can be used for class credit if desired. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs, attending to daily maintenance of the training facilities, use of various sports science technology/data analysis and professional development throughout internship program. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing CSCCa-SCCC and/or NSCA-CSCS certification(s). Compensation: This is a non-paid volunteer position. You will gain experience as well as the opportunity to learn and grow in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Applicants must submit a resume, and professional reference list to Cameron Prater at ewa3jn@virginia.edu.

Cumberland (NAIA - TN): Cumberland University is looking to hire a Sports Performance Graduate Assistant. Start date will be January 2022. Responsibilities will include: design and implementation of training programs for assigned sports, assist with training for football, maintenance of weight room, and other duties as assigned. Applicants must have a Bachelor's degree in a related field, be accepted into a Cumberland University graduate program, hold a strength & conditioning certification (CSCS, SCCC, USAW), as well as a current CPR/First Aid certification. Compensation includes full tuition, on-campus housing, as well as a full meal plan. If interested, please email your cover letter, resume and 3 references in ONE PDF to adillard@cumberland.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately.

Regis (Denver, CO): Regis University strength and conditioning department is currently accepting applications for volunteer internship positions. These are positions for the Fall 2021 training session, January 3 rd – May 1 st , with the opportunity to stay longer. This position is UNPAID but does offer the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of internship credit hours towards a degree program. The volunteer workload expectation is a minimum of 15 hours per week and consists of assisting the strength and conditioning staff with the implementation of team programs, set up and break down of all workouts, as well as maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility. For more advanced candidates, there is the opportunity to have your own team responsibility. This will allow the candidate to gain valuable hands- on experience leading a collegiate athletics program. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possessing a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (CSCCA, NSCA, USAW), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references all together in a .pdf file format, to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Spencer Bowersmith at sbowersmith@regis.edu.

East Central (D-II - OK): Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach to start in the spring of 2022, East Central University (Ada, OK). Located slightly over 1 hour southeast of Oklahoma City, 2 hours southwest of Tulsa, and 2 hours from the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. It will enhance your pay if you are eligible for Federal Work Study. USAW, CSCS, SCCC, or an equivalent national certification along with CPR/First Aid required. CSCCa internship hours are available under an approved CSCCa mentor. Please email a resume and 3 professional references to sodell@ecok.edu. Compensation for Oklahoma residents includes tuition and fees being covered, and annual $5,000-$5,800 based on how many hours are taken per semester. Non-Oklahoma residents will receive an out of state tuition waiver with the above salary. This will roughly come to $2,490 compensation with tuition and fees included for 6 hours per semester. Adjustments between hours per semester and compensation can be discussed further for mutually interested candidates.