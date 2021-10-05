Strength Scoop - Tuesday October 5, 2021

Southern Illinois: SIUE Athletic Performance (located outside St. Louis) is seeking highly motivated, hardworking candidates for an Athletic Performance internship opportunity for the SPRING 2022 semester, start date is JANUARY 7 th . This is an unpaid position; however, you will receive Division 1 experience with highly competitive programs that compete in the MAC and OVC. Interns will potentially have the opportunity to gain the 640 practicum/internship hours required for the CSCCa Exam. For more details click the link. Preferred qualifications of interested candidates are: working towards attaining a bachelor’s degree and as well as one of the following certifications: CSCS, SCCC or USAW and First Aid/CPR certified. Deadline is December 1st. If you are interested, send a cover letter, resume and three professional references to Zach Rockford at Zrockfo@siue.edu.

Manhattan College: Manhattan College is accepting applications for 2 part-time salaried strength and conditioning coaches. The strength and conditioning coaches will report directly to the Assistant AD/Athletic Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning. This is an eight (8) month position running through the end of May with possibility of renewal upon a favorable evaluation. The successful candidates must comply with all Strength and Conditioning department and Manhattan College Athletic Department Policies and Procedures. RESPONSIBILITIES: The successful candidates will be responsible for assisting in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program including but not limited to: program design and implementation for assigned teams, meetings with sport coaches and sports medicine staff, facility management, equipment maintenance, daily set up and break down, etc. The selected candidates will be responsible for aspects of design, development, implementation, monitoring and assessment of the strength and conditioning programs for multiple Olympic sports as assigned and operate under direct supervision from the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Candidates will work closely with the sports medicine staff in providing injury rehabilitation. These two (2) position requires working early mornings, nights, weekends, and occasional holidays. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science. Possess a nationally recognized certification (SCCC) by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association and/or (CSCS) by the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Be certified in AED/CPR and First Aid. All candidates must have strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate effectively with all members of the college community. To be considered for the position, interested candidates must submit a cover letter, resume, and references. Applications and materials should be completed on the college’s website and also sent electronically to molave01@manhattan.edu. Review of complete applications will begin immediately.