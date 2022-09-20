Strength Scoop - Tuesday September 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wyoming: The Wyoming Football Sports Performance Department is accepting applications for VOLUNTEER intern positions for the SPRING 2023 semester (Exact Dates TBD). These are UNPAID positions. The ideal candidate should be seeking a career as a strength and conditioning coach. Candidates will be exposed to all facets of an NCAA Division 1 FBS football strength and conditioning program. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: hands on experience assisting with the daily operations of the weight room, assisting with GPS monitoring and velocity based training technologies, helping to create a positive training environment, completing the educational curriculum, and facility/equipment maintenance. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, strong work ethic, great sense of urgency, high level of attention to detail, a desire to learn, and the ability to build relationships with our staff and student-athletes. Candidates should be actively pursuing certification from the NSCA and/or CSCCa. Interns will receive instruction in – and be required to comply with – NCAA regulations and policies. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, and three references as one (1) PDF document to Carl Miller at cmill109@uwyo.edu .

Kennesaw State: Kennesaw State is looking for volunteer interns for Winter 2023. Start date with be Jan 9, 2023 and will go for duration of semester. This is a volunteer position that offers no money, housing or food. Chosen candidates will have hands on coaching experience as well as professional development by Football & Olympic sports staffs. Interested applicants apply by sending resume, cover letter & list of references to ksuowlstrength@gmail.com in ONE COMBINED PDF FILE.

North Carolina: The University of North Carolina Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning is accepting applications for the SPRING 2023 Athletic Development Internship Program. This is an unpaid position. Start date: JANUARY 4 2023, End Date: MAY 10, 2023. Intern responsibilities include: Assisting with the supervision of training programs; Assisting with daily operations and facility/equipment maintenance; Completion of various educational assignments during the internship; Sport Science data acquisition and organization. Intern qualifications include: Punctuality; Enthusiasm; Strong work ethic; Ability to volunteer a minimum of 40 hours per week. Preferred qualifications include: Senior status or completion of a bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field; SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certification; CPR certification and a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach. Interns will receive experience working in a Division I environment, have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities, and receive college credit, if applicable. Interns will also have the opportunity to gain the 640 practicum/internship hours required for the CSCCa exam. To apply: Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to: Jordan Nilson and Andrew Graber Assistant Strength and Conditioning-Olympic Sports, via e-mail at tarheelinternship@gmail.com. Application deadline: NOVEMBER 10TH 2022.

Cal: UC Berkeley is currently accepting applications for a Paid Limited Appointment (900 hour) Athletic Performance Coach currently located in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Position Function: This position will assist the Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance with all aspects of performance training and data collection for field sports for Intercollegiate Athletes at UC Berkeley Compensation: Based on experience and background Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Implementation and data collection using: Force Plates, GPS, Nordbord, Heart Rate Monitors, Velocity Based Training Systems & Athlete Management Software. Minimum Qualifications: • Bachelor's degree in related field with one (1) year of experience as a strength coach in a Collegiate or Professional setting. Certification or Licensure Requirements: First Aid/CPR/AED Certification; NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC Certification. Employment contingent upon a satisfactory governmental background check. Instructions for Applying: Please send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Mike Blasquez at blasquez@berkeley.edu.

Miami: University of Miami is accepting applications for VOLUNTEER intern coaches to contribute to the Football Strength & Conditioning Program for the 2023 Winter/Spring Semester. This is an UNPAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Strength & Conditioning staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this internship includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Miami Football Strength & Conditioning training philosophies. This curriculum includes education of functional strength training techniques, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, sport science technologies and applications, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, in addition to injury prevention, rehabilitation and return to play processes. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective strength & conditioning coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Miami, another university, or professional organization. This internship is expected to begin as early as Monday, January 9th, and last until Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. Prospective candidates must possess a desire to become a sports performance coach, strong character, and demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related course of study in addition to current CPR/AED certification and possess or be in current pursuit of CSCS or SCCC certifications. Per university policy it is required that all University of Miami students, faculty, and staff complete a background check before working for the university. Deadline to apply: Friday, October 21st, 2022. If interested send email with subject header “University of Miami Football Strength & Conditioning Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Jeff Eaton, Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coordinator/Internship Coordinator @ jpe57@miami.edu

Cal: UC Berkeley is currently accepting applications for an unpaid internship for Winter-Spring 2023, January 3—May 12. If interested, please send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Mike Blasquez at blasquez@berkeley.edu. During this internship you will: assist with the supervision and execution of the training programs for Football, gain experience in areas of coaching; plyometric, speed, and agility techniques; conditioning; Additionally, work with technologies like Force Plates, GPS, Nordbord, Heart Rate Monitors, Velocity Based Training Systems & Athlete Management Software.This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking, professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. First Aid/CPR/AED certification (required) -Currently pursuing/completed bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field (required) -strong desire to work in athletic performance (required) Currently pursuing/completed SCCC or CSCS (preferred) *Acceptance to our internship program is contingent upon a satisfactory governmental background check.