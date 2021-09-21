Strength Scoop - Tuesday September 21, 2021

Colorado: University of Colorado is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Football Sports Performance Program for the 2022 Spring Semester. This is an unpaid opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Sports Performance staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this internship includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Colorado Football Sports Performance training philosophies. This curriculum includes education of functional strength training techniques, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, sport science technologies and applications, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, in addition to injury prevention, rehabilitation and return to play processes. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Colorado, another university, or professional organization. This internship is expected to begin as early as Monday, January 10th, and last until Friday, May 6th, 2022. Prospective candidates must possess a desire to become a sports performance coach, strong character, and demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related course of study in addition to current CPR/AED certification. Per university policy it is required that all University of Colorado students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine and verification must be presented before the start of the internship. Deadline to apply: Friday, October 15th, 2021. If interested send email with subject header “Colorado Football Sports Performance Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Scott Sacuskie at scott.sacuskie@colorado.edu.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Lamar University is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning position beginning January 10, 2022. RESPONSIBILITIES: Assisting in all aspects of Strength and Conditioning for Football, as well as, directly overseeing the design and implementation of Strength and Conditioning programs for 2-3 Olympic Sports; Maintain a safe and effective weight room with a focus on the health and welfare of the student-athlete; Supervision, organization and administration of athlete testing, computer data entry and assisting in the day-to-day operation of the J.B. Higgins Weight Room. This position requires early mornings, evenings, weekends, some holidays, and other duties as assigned. Includes a tuition waiver and a stipend. Strict adherence to established NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Lamar University and Texas State University System rules and regulations. A violation of these rules and regulations can lead to disciplinary action including termination. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field; Certification through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa- SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA-CSCS); Current First Aid, CPR and AED certification; Experience with the Olympic lifts; Knowledge of strength training, speed, agility, flexibility, cardiovascular conditioning, and nutrition; Experience in a Division I strength and conditioning program; Experience with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint); Strong communication skills; Ability to motivate a variety of student-athletes on a daily basis; Initiative and leadership qualities on a daily basis; Knowledge/commitment to the rules and regulations of the NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Texas State University System and Lamar University required. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Playing and/or coaching experience at the Division 1 level. To apply please send Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References in a single PDF document to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Travis Nichols at tnichols6@lamar.edu with ‘GA Application’ in the email subject line. The application deadline is October 20, 2021.

Michigan: The University of Michigan Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for Volunteer Strength and Conditioning Interns for the Winter 2022 term (January-April). The deadline to apply is October 15, 2021. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to interact with coaches and athletes at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. This vital experience will aid interns by preparing them to meet the demands of graduate assistantships and future professional positions in the field of Strength and Conditioning. Duties include assisting the Director, Head, Assistant Coaches and Fellows in all facets of the University of Michigan Strength and Conditioning program including but not limited to warm-ups, strength and speed/agility training, conditioning, athlete assessments and facility and equipment upkeep. Specific responsibilities will be based upon experience and education, as well as initiative and desire to learn. Continuing education, being imperative to excelling as strength and conditioning professional, will be made readily available. Staff educational sessions will take place weekly, covering a variety of sports performance topics. Interns will not only be expected to attend, but be actively involved in these sessions as well. Each successful candidate will serve as an integral member of the Strength and Conditioning Staff. The intern will report directly to the Strength and Conditioning Coaches, and will work daily under the supervision of the Director, Assistants and Fellows. The integrity of our staff as an effective working unit is built upon a solid foundation of effective communication. Successful candidates are encouraged to ask questions and get the most out of their intern experience here in Wolverine Athletics. Internship Qualifications Required: Candidates must have a strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning professional; Must be CPR certified; Must have completed or are working toward completing a bachelors degree at an accredited college/university; Must be able to volunteer a minimum of 30 hours per week with the strength and conditioning staff; Must be an assertive and effective verbal communicator. Other crucial characteristics of the successful candidate include punctuality; the ability to work alone and as a member of a team; the ability to follow instructions with a strong attention to detail, a strong work ethic; a positive attitude; and the ability to effectively operate within a diverse work environment. Preferred: Educated in teaching and performing Olympic movements according to USA Weightlifting Guidelines; NSCA Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist; USA Weightlifting Level 1 coach, CSCCa-SCCC *Unfortunately, we are unable to sponsor any type of work visa for this internship opportunity. To apply for an internship with the University of Michigan Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning Staff email a cover letter, resume and references in a single PDF to Ashley Jackson, Strength & Conditioning Coach at olympicstrength@umich.edu.