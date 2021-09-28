Strength Scoop - Tuesday September 28, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Memphis: The University of Memphis is seeking (2) candidates for the Winter 2022 Football Strength and Conditioning Internship Program (January 12th – April 27th). Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to work with the full-time Strength and Conditioning staff and will participate in an internship curriculum. Preferred qualifications include certification(s) from CSCCa, NSCA, or USAW, previous coaching experience(s), experience in collegiate sports, and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is an UNPAID internship. We are looking for individuals that will embrace the Memphis culture and have a strong desire to obtain a career as a collegiate strength and conditioning coach, no others need apply . Please send ONE document including letter of interest, resume, and 3 professional references as a PDF document to Andrew Stone, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at abstone@memphis.edu by November 5, 2021.

Louisiana: The University of Louisiana is currently accepting applications for volunteer interns for the Spring Semester of 2022. This position will provide great experience to those looking to get into the strength and conditioning field. Candidates will have the advantage of engaging with elite collegiate athletes and networking with coaches. This internship will prepare candidates to accommodate themselves to the requirements of collegiate strength and conditioning. Daily actions will include but are not limited to assisting the Head & Assistant coaches in conducting the program at an elite level. This includes but not limited to: warm-ups, strength and speed/agility training, conditioning, athlete evaluations, sports science data collection, set up & break down of weight room, and maintenance of the facility. Candidates will learn to coach Olympic and power based movements. Specific responsibilities will be based upon experience and education. Continual education will be made readily available and is encouraged. Preferred qualifications include certifications of USAW or CSCS or working towards those certifications. Candidates must be CPR/AED certified. Must have completed or are working toward completing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited college/university; Candidate characteristics should include punctuality, teamwork, strong work ethic, ability to perform in a demanding environment, and dedication to the betterment of the student athletes. Please submit resumes to James Neighbors Asst. Strength and Conditioning Coach at James.Neighbors@louisiana.edu.

Old Dominion (FCS): The Old Dominion University Sports Performance department is now accepting applications for the following UNPAID positions for the Spring 2022 semester: 1) Strength and Conditioning Intern, 2) Sports Science Intern, and 3) Nutrition Intern. This internship will begin in January and expect to last till the end of the semester. Depending on performance, these interns may be asked to return for the summer semester. Those chosen will gain valuable experience working within a Division 1 sports performance department while assisting with the design and implementation of the sports performance programs for football, field hockey, swimming, and lacrosse. In addition, those chosen will gain experience working with sports science modalities such as ForceDecks and Playertek. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the supervision and execution of the sports performance programs, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facility, assisting with nutrition station duties, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a strong desire to become a sports performance professional. In addition, one should be pursuing or have CSCS or a relevant certification (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; NASM, PES; USAW). Interested candidates should email a resume, cover letter, and 3 references to Aaron Rittgers at arittger@odu.edu.