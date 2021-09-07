Strength Scoop - Tuesday September 7, 2021

Tennessee: The University of Tennessee Football Sport Performance program is currently seeking volunteers for an unpaid internship during the spring of 2022. The spring internship experience will start in mid-January and run until May. Exact dates will be available after bowl season. The selected candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers a learning curriculum and hands-on experience assisting the coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program. Interns will receive experience working in the SEC and have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. This internship can be used toward hour requirements for many graduate or undergraduate programs. To apply, please send your resume to UTKfootballstrength@gmail.com. Review of applicants will begin immediately and continue until all positions are filled.

Wagner (FCS - NY): Wagner College has ONE opening for Graduate Assistant Sports Performance Coach starting Summer 2021. The GA will be responsible for the design and implementation of Sports Performance programs for 2 sports as well as all other duties assigned by the Asst. AD for Sports Performance. Applicants must be CPR, AED and First Aid certified, and must be certified through the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) or National Strength and Conditional Association (CSCS). Previous experience in collegiate strength & conditioning experience is required. Previous experience with Baseball is highly preferred. Compensation: FULL TUITION, HOUSING, MEAL PLAN. **With the late start you WILL NOT TAKE classes for the fall semester but free housing and meal plan will be available*** Employment is contingent on meeting the above requirements and acceptance into Wagner College Graduate School MBA or Media Management Program. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references in 1 PDF File to Kamali O’Brian at Kamali.Obrian@wagner.edu.

Sioux Falls (NAIA): The University of Sioux Falls Strength & Conditioning Department is actively seeking applicants for 1-2 Volunteer positions to assist with all University Sports, including Football, starting ASAP. The positions will begin as soon as a candidate is identified. Internship responsibilities will include a variety of duties within the USF Strength & Conditioning Department. Hours will vary throughout the semester and may include early morning, late afternoon, or weekend hours. As an intern in our program, you will have the opportunity to join a high functioning, collaborative team of professionals who are committed to helping our athletes achieve their full potential on and off the field. Interns in our program can expect to gain valuable, hands on experience in areas such as program design, exercise instruction, plyometric, speed and agility techniques, conditioning, facility and athlete management. This is a HANDS ON/COACHING position. As appropriate and with demonstrated competency, these positions will be in charge of groups and have hands on coaching responsibilities. It is our goal to equip our interns with the skills needed to excel as a graduate assistant or entry level Assistant at the conclusion of their time in our program. All interns will take part in formal and informal curriculum. Throughout the internship, various meetings, projects, and readings will be assigned and discussed. Our staff will take the time to mentor and develop interns within our program. We believe that an educated and well-trained staff will have a powerful and meaningful impact on our student athletes. With demonstrated competency, there is the potential (if available) for an intern candidate to move into a restricted earnings/stipend position for the spring term. Preferred Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a related field, CSCS or CSCCA certified. CPR/First Aid/AED certified. Must be able to pass University Background Check. Must have a strong desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning, possess an excellent work ethic and have the ability to take initiative and be pro-active. Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience preferred. Application: E-mail resume, cover letter, and names of 3 professional references to: Micah Cloward at micah.cloward@usiouxfalls.edu.