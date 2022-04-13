Strength Scoop - Wednesday April 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Iowa: The University of Iowa Football Strength and Conditioning is accepting internship applicants for Summer 2022. This internship is designed for individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include: Set up and breakdown of the weight room, equipment maintenance and general support of the daily operations of the program, stocking supplements and maintenance of our refueling station. Interns will have the opportunity to be involved with our functional movement screen, on-field and weight room testing as well as data analysis. Participation in an internship curriculum is also required. Qualifications: Applicants must be pursing or have completed Bachelors in Exercise Science or a related field. Applicants should be working toward CSCS / SCCC certification as well. More details on responsibilities: Interns day to day responsibilities will include set up and breakdown of the weight room, stocking supplements and maintenance of our refueling station. They will have the opportunity to assist with our functional movement screen, on-field and weight room testing as well as data analysis. Interns will be required to teach and demonstrate the progressions for the squat and hang clean. They will also learn and teach our linear and COD speed progressions over the course of the internship. Interns must complete all of the assignments in our internship curriculum. Curriculum materials will be provided. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Cody Myers at cody-l-myers@uiowa.edu.