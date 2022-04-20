Strength Scoop - Wednesday April 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Long Island University (FCS): LIU is seeking to hire a full-time assistant strength coach. Salaried position with benefits. Minorities and females are encouraged to apply. Please send resume and cover letter to Liupostfootball@gmail.com.

Central Connecticut State University: Central Connecticut State University is seeking applicants for the position of Sports Performance Intern for the Summer 2022 semester. Responsibilities: Successful candidates will assist in organizing and implementing movement assessments, dynamic warm-ups, speed and agility training, exercise technique progressions, strength training, and performance testing for all student athletes. Interns will also be responsible for weekly assignments and readings, collecting and interpreting testing data, the daily maintenance of equipment and facilities, and the development of instructional videos. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree required or working towards the completion of; First Aid and CPR certified, CSCS certified or working towards CSCS or other certification, and Division 1 coaching experience. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. Compensation: Successful candidates will receive valuable hands-on experience coaching college athletics. Course credit is also available if offered by applicant’s host institution. This is an unpaid internship. No monetary compensation, housing, or meals available at this time. Please email a cover letter, resume, and contact information for three references to Mike Piper at piper@ccsu.edu. No phone calls, please. Central Connecticut State University is an EEO/AA Institution.

Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech Football Strength and Conditioning is looking to fill two (2) positions for its summer 2022 internship program. This is an unpaid position that is responsible for assisting the VT Strength and Conditioning staff with the implementation of the summer program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, data

collection, and other duties as assigned by the Senior Director of Strength and Conditioning and/or the Internship Coordinator. In this role, you will gain valuable experience working within the Virginia Tech football program, working directly with the Strength and Conditioning staff, Sport Science department,

players, and will allow you to study under a CSCCa approved mentor. Required qualifications include the completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a CPR/AED certification, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and a strong

work ethic. Other preferred qualifications include certification, or the pursuit of a certification from the NSCA and/or the CSCCa, and some form of previous coaching experience. The internship will be completed before the beginning of fall camp with the potential of retention through the 2022 football season.

Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Matt Greenhalgh at mgreenhalgh@vt.edu.