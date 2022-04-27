Strength Scoop - Wednesday April 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Oregon: The University of Oregon football program, under the direction of Head Strength Coach Wilson Love, is accepting internship applications for both spring (May 9 to June 3) and summer (June 19 to August 1) 2022. Applicants must have strong work ethics as well as a strong desire to become a professional strength coach. This is an unpaid volunteer position, and is structured for those interested in pursuing a career in strength and conditioning coaching. Work hours will range from early morning to early evening, and workdays will range from 5-7 days per week. Responsibilities include set up and tear down of weight room and running workouts, periodic weight room cleaning, equipment maintenance, record keeping, restocking of refueling stations, and participation in the professional development component of the internship program. Qualified candidates will receive invaluable insights of on-floor training of a FBS football program, as well as gaining firsthand experience in the latest coaching techniques and establishing a network of professional references. If interested, please send cover letter, resume, and List of References to Assistant Strength Coach Christian Tupou, at ctupou@uoregon.edu.

Stanford: Stanford University Football Sports Performance Program is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Football Sports Performance & Sports Science program for the 2022 Summer Off Season. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to serve as a Football Sports Performance Intern Coach and assist in all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an UNPAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Sports Performance & Football Sports Science staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this role will assist in Catapult GPS distribution/collection, post-training data collection/analysis, and operation of all sport science technologies such as Vald ForceDecks, NordBord, and Perch Velocity Based Training. This internship also includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Stanford Football Sports Performance training philosophies. The curriculum includes education of strength training techniques, sport science technologies and applications, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, along with injury prevention practices. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Stanford, another university, or professional organization. Potential candidates must have a strong desire to become a collegiate FOOTBALL sports performance coach, possess an enthusiastic spirit, strong character, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study and CSCS or SCCC certification. Applicants must also have current CPR/AED certification. The internship start date is June 15th and would require a 2-month time commitment with opportunity to advance for the fall pending positive evaluation. Deadline to apply is: May 23rd. If interested in applying, send email with subject header “Stanford Football Sports Performance Internship - Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Matt Gebert, Assistant Football Sports Performance Coach, at mgebert@stanford.edu.

Austin Peay (FCS.- TN): The Austin Peay Sports Performance Staff is currently accepting applications for TWO graduate assistant positions that would begin on August 1st, 2022. The graduate assistant coaches will assist with football as well as be responsible for 2-3 teams of their own. Requirements for this position: Must have a Bachelor's degree with a GPA of 3.0 or better, preferably in an exercise science related field. Must have a minimum GRE score of 140 verbal/140 quantitative/2.5 writing. Must be CPR/AED certified. Must have or be working towards a CSCS/SCCC/USAW certification. These positions fully cover tuition and also come with a stipend. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references in ONE PDF to Justin Lowe at lowej@apsu.edu.