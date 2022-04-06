Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Wednesday April 6, 2022

Louisiana: Louisiana is looking to hire a nutritionist for its football program. Apply here.

Florida State: Florida State University OLYMPIC Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for Graduate Assistants for the start of the FALL 2022 academic semester. This position includes in-state tuition and a monthly stipend. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA – CSCS, CSCCA – SCCC, USAW and CPR/First Aid certification. Candidates must email a cover letter, resume and three references to Director of Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning – Elisa Angeles at eangeles@fsu.edu.

Dawg Den: The Dawg Den Football Academy is looking for a Strength/Speed Coach for the Top Dawg Strength & Speed Program (Ages 13+). The Dawg Den is owned by nationally recognized Long Snapping Coach, Nolan Owen, located in St. Charles, IL. Apply here.

