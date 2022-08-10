Strength SCoop - Wednesday August 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Northeastern State: Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma is accepting resumes for Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach for the 2022-2023 school year. This position will include a graduate school tuition at NSU with an additional $600 a month (10 month) stipend. Minimum Requirements: Bachelors Degree, working toward CSCS, desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning, fully admitted to the graduate college before start date. Interested applicants should send resume with three professional references to Beau Beathard beathard@nsuok.edu.