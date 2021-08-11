Strength Scoop - Wednesday August 11, 2021

UT-Chattanooga: The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has an immediate opening for a full time Assistant Director of Athletic Performance. The position will assist with Football as well be responsible for the design and implementation of various Olympic Sports. The candidate selected for this position must be punctual, professional, and thrive in a highly competitive setting. Must possess a CSCS, SCCC, or USAW Certification and have an up-to-date CPR/AED certification. Please send a cover letter, resume, and professional references to gerard-pacitti@utc.edu review of applicants will begin immediately.

Loyola Maryland: The Loyola University Maryland Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for the position of part-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. This is a paid position. Candidates are expected to work 20 hours per week. Responsibilities: Assist the strength and conditioning staff in all aspects of daily operations. Successful applicants will oversee the design and implementation of programs for assigned teams and may assist with other teams when necessary. In conjunction with Athletic Training and Physical Therapy Staff coordinate and execute rehabilitation and maintenance programs for student-athletes. Qualifications: Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related field. 1-3 years experience working in the collegiate setting. Must hold either SCCC or CSCS certification. Current First AID/CPR/AED is required. Interested candidates should apply online via this link. Required documents include a resume, cover letter, and list of professional references. Review of applications will be ongoing until position is filled.

Marshall: Marshall University has immediate opening(s) for Volunteer Strength & Conditioning Interns for the Fall 2021 Semester. Volunteers will gain valuable experience working within a Division 1 program assisting in the implementation of all training sessions for the In-season training block for Football, as well as the Off-season block for Baseball and Softball. Qualifications for this position include being a hard-worker, maintaining a positive attitude, and an eagerness to grow and learn as you progress through your career journey. Applicants should be working toward NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, or USAW L-1 certifications. No monetary gain or housing will be provided, however, applicants will gain valuable first-hand experience serving our athletes. Volunteers will be tasked with the daily set-up and breakdown of all training sessions, maintenance of the training facility, as well as completion of professional development assignments throughout the semester to help mold you as you continue to progress as a professional in the field of Strength & Conditioning. If interested, please send Resume and List of References to Aaron Hall, at hallaa@marshall.edu.

West Texas A&M: West Texas A&M University is seeking applicants for the position of Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach/Assistant Athletic Performance Coach. The Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach will be in charge of all aspects of assigned teams. This includes the design and implementation of sport specific speed, strength, agility and conditioning programs for assigned sports. Other duties include intern development, mentorship of graduate assistant along with daily upkeep and maintenance of the weight room. Master’s Degree required in related field as well as CSCS and/or SCCC. CPR/AED certification required or testing required upon hire. Minimum two years of college strength and conditioning experience required and ability to work with large groups. Must obtain and maintain a valid driver’s license and qualify to operate a vehicle within Texas A&M University System guidelines. Preferred qualifications include collegiate playing experience. Previous experience working with track and field, basketball and softball preferred. Applicant should have the ability to communicate effectively with student-athletes, sports medicine staff, members of the University community and possess good management skills. Represent the University in a professional and responsible manner; and exhibit excellent interpersonal skills. Adherence to and an appreciation for NCAA and Lone Star Conference regulations and the ability to instill those values in subordinates and student-athletes will be expected. This is a security-sensitive position. A criminal history report will be obtained on position finalists. Salary is commensurate with experience, this is a 12-month appointment. To apply please email cover letter and resume to Sarah Ramey Director of Athletic Performance/SWA at sramey@wtamu.edu. Formal application process will be required/updated once it is available on the HR site.