Strength Scoop - Wednesday August 17, 2022

South Dakota State: South Dakota State University is accepting applications for a full-time, 12-month, benefit-eligible Assistant Coach- Strength and Conditioning. This position will assist in the development, administration, and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for the Athletic Department at SDSU in order to prepare (improve performance and prevent injury) student-athletes for their particular sports season. This position will be responsible for two sport teams and will be the primary football assistant. Earned Bachelor’s degree by date of application; minimum of one year of collegiate strength and conditioning experience; strength and conditioning coach certified (SCCC) by the Collegiate, Strength, and Conditioning Coaches Association OR Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) from the National Strength and Conditioning Association; CPR certified; experience in program design; ability to work collaboratively with coaches, staff, and student-athletes; experience supervising and directing student-athletes and other personnel; ability to work independently; commitment to promote an atmosphere of compliance and adherence to institutional, conference, and knowledge of NCAA rules and regulations; effective communication (oral, written and interpersonal) skills; demonstrated organizational and time management skills required. Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field; Master’s degree (preference in Kinesiology, Exercise Science, Sports Medicine, Physical Education or related field); Division I intercollegiate experience; knowledge/experience in all areas of strength training as well as speed, agility, plyometric, flexibility, and cardiovascular training; demonstrated ability to teach and coach variations of appropriate lifts; and experience in developing and coordinating programs (i.e. off-season, rehabilitation, overall strength and conditioning for various sport programs) desired. Full Consideration Date: August 19, 2022. To apply, visit: https://yourfuture.sdbor.edu , view the job announcement, and click on “apply for this job.” The system will guide you through the electronic application form. The link directly to the vacancy can be found here. For questions on the electronic employment process, contact SDSU Human Resources at (605) 688-4128. For questions on the position, please contact Nathan Christensen, Search Chair, at (605) 688- 5625 or Nathan.Christensen@sdstate.edu. The department actively provides access to and opportunities for all to receive the benefit of and participate in education, research, and service and is especially interested in candidates that can contribute to this land-grant access mission. South Dakota State University is an AA/EO employer – vets, disability.