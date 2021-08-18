Strength Scoop - Wednesday August 18, 2021

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University is currently seeking two part-time strength and conditioning coaches (stipend $12,000). The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Designing and implementing strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, Assisting with the execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, Effective Communication with sport coaches, athletic trainers and administration, Attending to the daily maintenance of the training facilities, Data input and upkeep, Oversight of Apprentices and Interns, Any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Minimum Qualifications: CSCCa-SCCC and/or NSCA-CSCS Certified, First Aid, CPR & AED Certified, Previous collegiate, high school or professional strength and conditioning experience. Preferred Qualifications: Certified: USAW, FMS, FRC and Competitive collegiate athletic involvement. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this job is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Assistant - Applicant” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Please check out our webpage for more insight.

Lamar University (FCS – TX): Lamar University is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning position beginning FALL 2021. RESPONSIBILITIES: Assisting the Strength & Conditioning Coordinator with the administration and supervision of the strength and conditioning programs for all sports and directly overseeing the design and implementation of assigned sports; Maintain a safe and effective weight room with a focus on the health and welfare of the student-athlete; Supervision, organization and administration of athlete testing, computer data entry and assisting in the day- to-day operation of the J.B. Higgins Weight Room. This position requires early mornings, evenings, weekends, some holidays, and other duties as assigned. Includes a tuition waiver and a stipend. Strict adherence to established NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Lamar University and Texas State University System rules and regulations. A violation of these rules and regulations can lead to disciplinary action including termination. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field; Certification through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa-SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA-CSCS); Current First Aid, CPR and AED certification; Experience with the Olympic lifts; Knowledge of strength training, speed, agility, flexibility, cardiovascular conditioning, and nutrition; Experience in a Division I strength and conditioning program; Experience with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint); Strong communication skills; Ability to motivate a variety of student-athletes on a daily basis; Initiative and leadership qualities on a daily basis; Knowledge/commitment to the rules and regulations of the NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Texas State University System and Lamar University required. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Playing and/or coaching experience at the Division 1 level. To apply please send Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Travis Nichols at tnichols6@lamar.edu with ‘GA Application’ in the email subject line.

Charleston Southern (FCS): Charleston Southern University is seeking a hardworking candidate for a Paid Strength and Conditioning Intern . This position will pay 12,000 a year with a meal plan and possibility of campus housing. This position will be in charge of program design for Baseball , Women’s Soccer , Cross Country , Women’s Golf and assisting with Football. Candidate must be CSCS or CSCCA certified. Candidate must be blue collar with a strong work ethic and have a humble attitude. Charleston Southern is a Southern Baptist Christian University and candidate must abide by school policies and procedures. Interested candidates can send resume to Assistant Director of S+C John Ferranto at jferranto@csuniv.edu.