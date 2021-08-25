Strength Scoop - Wednesday August 25, 2021

Hamilton (D-III - NY): Hamilton College is accepting applications for an open Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach position. This is a part-time non-benefited position for 900 total hours, and will span the length of the academic year (August - May). The hourly rate is $20 per hour ($18,000 across 8-9 months). This position will report directly to the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach and will be responsible for assisting with all aspects of the Strength & Conditioning program and operation of the Blood Fitness Center as needed. Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to, designing strength & conditioning training programs for multiple teams, leading team training sessions, assisting with large group training sessions, coordinating in-season training plans and schedules with sport coaches, and other duties as assigned. Preferred qualifications: One year of direct experience in strength & conditioning/sports performance at any level Direct experience designing and implementing training programs Direct experience leading your own training groups CSCS or SCCC certification CPR/AED certification Review of applicants will begin immediately and continue until filled. Cover Letter, Resume, References and any questions regarding the position can be emailed to Patrick Basil, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach at pbasil@hamilton.edu.

Jacksonville State (FCS): The Jacksonville State University strength and conditioning department is looking to fill 2 Graduate assistant positions to help work with our 16 division 1 programs. Job description: working along side full time strength coaches with football, softball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, track and field as well as program and direct training for tennis or golf. carrying out day to day operations of our 18,000 square foot facility. As well as assist on game days for various sports. Qualified applicants can contact Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Gavin Hallford at GHallford@jsu.edu.