Strength Scoop - Wednesday August 3, 2022

Kansas State: Kansas State University Football has an opening for 2 UNPAID strength &conditioning/sport science internship positions. Selected candidate will work directly with the football student-athletes, Director of Sport Science, and Football Strength & Conditioning Department to monitor and improve performance. Responsibilities will include coordinating and executing data collection, analyses of datasets, building various dashboards/reports, and researching/presenting on various topics under the sport science umbrella. KSU Football currently has the following resources to collect data: Catapult GPS, NordBoard, EliteForm, timing gates, and jump/plyo mats. Preferred requirements: recent completion of or pursuit of bachelor’s degree (e.g., Sport & Exercise Science/Kinesiology/related field, Engineering, Data Science), experience with one or more of the aforementioned technologies, and proficiency with Microsoft Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook). Must be able to lift/move/carry up to 50 pounds, capable of working in fast-paced and demanding environment and have current First Aid and CPR certification. Please note the following: this is NOT a remote position – it is located in Manhattan, Kansas; no financial compensation, including relocation assistance, is offered. For interested candidates, please send a resume and three references as one PDF to Lance Yancy, Director of Sport Science for Football, at lyancy@kstatesports.com.

Liberty: Liberty University Olympic Performance is hiring a paid, part time (29 hrs) coaching position. Position will start November 2022. All potential candidates are required to be certified and have an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related field. If interested, please email clschoepp@liberty.edu a resume, cover letter, and 3 references.

New Hampshire (FCS): The University of New Hampshire Strength and Conditioning is now accepting volunteer internship applicants for the fall of 2022. This internship will begin on Aug. 29th and will conclude on Dec. 9th. The internship is designed for individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include: Setting up and the breakdown of the weight room, equipment maintenance, and stocking supplements. Interns will also have the opportunity to gain hands-on coaching experience in a Division I setting, assisting with daily logistical tasks in the varsity weight room. Participation in an internship curriculum is also required. Interns will be required to teach and demonstrate the progressions for the squat, bench, and clean. They will also learn and teach our linear and COD speed progressions over the course of the internship. Candidates will also have the opportunity to earn the accredited internship hours needed for the SCCC certification through the CSCCa Qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; completion or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field. Other preferred qualifications include certifications from CSCCa, NSCA, USAW, previous coaching experiences, or experience in collegiate sports. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Austin Bartosh at austin.bartosh@unh.edu. The subject line should read: “UNH S&C Internship: Last Name, First Name”