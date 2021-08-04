Strength Scoop - Wednesday August 4, 2021

Oregon: The University of Oregon Strength and Conditioning department is offering an internship opportunity for the Fall 2021 term. The selected intern will observe the full-time staff in multiple settings to gain experience on their way to a career as a future coach. Interns are not assigned to coaching responsibilities with any of the Oregon sport programs. All programming, coaching, and instruction may only be performed by the graduate assistants and full-time staff members. This position in unpaid and lasts for the duration of one 10-week academic term. Only one intern is assigned per quarter. This position is with olympic sports only (non-football). Preferred Qualifications: Completion of a bachelorʻs degree in a field related to Exercise Physiology/Kinesiology. NSCA CSCS. CPR/AED certification. Qualified and highly interested Individuals that can safely manage an unpaid internship should inquire by emailing their resume including two professional references to: Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Guysen Terai at gterai@uoregon.edu and CC: Head Coach Jim Radcliffe jradclif@uoregon.edu.

Appalachian State: Appalachian State University a member of the Sunbelt Conference, Department of Athletic Performance for Football is accepting applications for an assistant performance coach. This is a full-time position. Potential candidates should be highly motivated, have (2-3 years) of Division 1 football experience as well as being certified through the NSCA/CSCCA. The job posting, and how to apply can be found via this link.

Emory & Henry (D-III - VA): Emory & Henry College is seeking a motivated Strength and Conditioning Paid Intern for the 2021-2022 school year. This position will work directly with head strength coach Dr. Mike Gentry (USA Strength & Conditioning Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2010). Preferred to have a professional NSCA or CSCCA certification and collegiate athletic playing experience. Must have a proven work ethic and desire to help young people improve. Responsibilities: implementing the assigned strength and conditioning programs for teams and maintaining a clean and safe training environment. This position would start as soon as possible. Interested applicants should send a resume and three professional references to RMGentry@ehc.edu. This an opportunity of long hours, low pay and great satisfaction helping young people.

Charleston Southern (FCS): Charleston Southern University is seeking a hardworking candidate for a Paid Strength and Conditioning Intern . This position will pay 12,000 a year with a meal plan and possibility of campus housing. This position will be in charge of program design for Baseball , Women’s Soccer , Cross Country , Women’s Golf and assisting with Football. Candidate must be CSCS or CSCCA certified. Candidate must be blue collar with a strong work ethic and have a humble attitude. Charleston Southern is a Southern Baptist Christian University and candidate must abide by school policies and procedures. Interested candidates cand send resume to Assistant Director of S+C John Ferranto at jferranto@csuniv.edu