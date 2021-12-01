Strength Scoop - Wednesday December 1, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Virginia: The University of Virginia football Strength and Conditioning department is seeking highly motivated candidates to fill Spring 2022 (January to May) internship positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division 1 (ACC) Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting from a CSCCa approved mentor. This internship can be used for class credit if desired. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs, attending to daily maintenance of the training facilities, use of various sports science technology/data analysis and professional development throughout internship program. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing CSCCa-SCCC and/or NSCA-CSCS certification(s). Compensation: This is a non-paid volunteer position. You will gain experience as well as the opportunity to learn and grow in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Applicants must submit a resume, and professional reference list to Cameron Prater at ewa3jn@virginia.edu.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Lamar University Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for Volunteer Internship positions for the Winter/Spring of 2022. The internship will begin January 10, 2022 and end May 10, 2022. Qualified candidates will work directly with Football along with various Olympic sport teams as assigned. Our main goal is education through experience. This includes daily coaching opportunities, opportunities to lead small team sessions, continuing education, a comprehensive internship curriculum, expansion of network connections, and daily weight room maintenance. While working with all Division-I athletic programs, interns will gain practical coaching experience in accordance with the philosophy of the department and can begin to lay the groundwork for future opportunities, with a consideration for future employment recommendations. Qualifications: strong work ethic, attention to detail, enthusiasm, effective communication skills, positive energy, willingness to learn, Bachelors’ degree/degree in progress (Internship may be completed for class credit), hold or pursuing a SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certification. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references in a single PDF document with “Internship Application” in the subject line to Associate Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Travis Nichols at tnichols6@lamar.edu.