Strength Scoop - Wednesday December 21, 2022

Washington State: Ben Iannacchione, who has led strength and conditioning at Youngstown State (FCS - OH) and Wyoming, has been named the new head strength coach for the Coogs.

Kent State: Director of strength and conditioning Jeff Sobol will not return to the staff.

Georgia Tech: The Georgia Tech football program is accepting internship applications for the full spring 23 semester (Jan 9-May 1). The is an UNPAID volunteer position. Occasional meals will be provided. This is a full-time internship with early mornings, evenings and Saturdays. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. The position is responsible for assisting FOOTBALL sports performance staff with the implementation of the program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Interns will be exposed to sports science technologies including GPS, force plates and VBT devices. If interested, please send cover letter, resume and list of references in one pdf to Coach Sean Boyle, at sboyle@athletics.gatech.edu .