Strength Scoop - Wednesday December 22, 2021

Virginia Tech: Dwight Galt IV, who served as the director of sports performance at Old Dominion the past few seasons, has been named Brent Pry's director of strength and conditioning.

Wisconsin: The University of Wisconsin Football Strength and Conditioning Internship program is currently accepting applications for the Winter 2022 semester. The internship will begin January 20th, 2022 and will end May 6th, 2022. These internships are unpaid and non-coaching positions. Prerequisites: The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and be CPR and First Aid certified. Candidates must consider pursuing or possess a certification through the CSCCa and/or NSCA. Each candidate will go through an interview process and required to submit to a background check. Those accepted will assist in the day to day operations of the facility, including: cleaning and maintenance duties, set-up and break-down of equipment for all workouts, data collection and assist with gps catapult systems. The intern program consists of mock interviews, presentations to the staff, weekly topics and bi-weekly evaluations. Candidates must possess strong work ethic, respectable character, 100% commitment to the program and a desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning field. This is an opportunity to gain experience at the Division 1 level and to expand knowledge in this field. You will be required to act as a professional. To apply: Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and contact information to John Graves at jwg@athletics.wisc.edu. Please include Winter Intern in the email subject line.

East Tennessee State (FCS): East Tennessee State University Football Strength & Conditioning is seeking hard working and enthusiastic candidates to fill available internship positions for the SPRING 2022 (January 17 - May 5). Candidates must be completing or have completed a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, and have a current CPR/AED and First Aid Certification. The successful candidates should have a strong desire to not only pursue Strength and Conditioning as a career, but to also obtain Strength and Conditioning Coaching Certifications either from the CSCCa or the NSCA. You will get hands-on coaching experience along with nutritional experience, and other tasks as designated by the Strength and Conditioning staff. Subject line of the email should include first and last name and Spring 2022 Internship. Please send cover letter, resume, and a list of three references in ONE document to GOOCHM@ETSU.EDU.