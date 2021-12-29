Strength Scoop - Wednesday December 29, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Oregon: Matt Zenitz tweets that Ole Miss head strength coach Wilson Love has emerged as a target for to lead the Ducks strength department.

UT Martin (FCS): UT Martin Football has an immediate opening for a Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. This is a full-time salaried position including benefits. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, daily weight room operations, weight room supervision, develop and administer strength and conditioning training sessions for players, develop and encourage leadership, teamwork, mental discipline, and accountability. The selected candidate would be asked to start as soon as possible. Requirements: bachelor's degree, previous collegiate strength and conditioning experience, CSCS or CSCCA certifications preferred. Please send email with cover letter, resume, and three references to UT Martin DFO Chris Bell at cbell55@utm.edu.

UVA Wise (D-II): The University of Virginia Wise Football Strength & Conditioning Program is accepting internship applications for the Spring 2022 semester, with a preferred starting date on or before January 18th, 2022, and a preferred end date of June 1st, 2022 . NO MONETARY COMPENSATION WILL BE PROVIDED. However, on campus housing and meals will be offered. The volunteer internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division II Football Athletic Performance program. DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES of the VOLUNTEER INTERNSHIP will include but are not limited to assisting in the implementation of the Strength and Conditioning programs; set up and break down for daily activities, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities as well as the updating of player profile packets. This will ideally be a great internship opportunity that will allow you to get immediate hands on experience working specifically with football S&C. QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have a strong work ethic and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interns are expected to be punctual, enthusiastic, reliable, productive and consistent along with having the financial capability to hold the position for the duration of the internship. Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or be in the last semester of coursework earning and undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study. Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) is preferred but not required. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Head Football Strength Coach Matthew White at Mjw9da@uvawise.edu.

Southwestern University (TX): Southwestern University is looking to add an assistant strength coach. This is a full-time, 12-month position that comes with benefits. Apply via this link.