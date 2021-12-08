Strength Scoop - Wednesday December 8, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Troy: Rusty Whitt is being retained as the head strength & conditioning coach, per sources. The former Green Beret is entering his third year at Troy and was previously the head strength coach at Texas Tech and Louisiana.

Wagner (FCS): Wagner College has ONE opening for Graduate Assistant Sports Performance Coach starting January 2022. The GA will be responsible for the design and implementation of Sports Performance programs for 2 sports (baseball experience preferred but not required) as well as all other duties assigned by the Asst. AD for Sports Performance. Applicants must be CPR, AED and First Aid certified, and must be certified through the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) or National Strength and Conditional Association (CSCS). Previous experience in collegiate strength & conditioning experience is required. Previous experience with Baseball is highly preferred. Compensation: FULL TUITION, HOUSING, MEAL PLAN. Employment is contingent on meeting the above requirements and acceptance into Wagner College Graduate School MBA Program. MUST HAVE 3.0 or higher GPA. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references in 1 PDF File to Kamali O’Brian at Kamali.Obrian@wagner.edu.

Iowa: The University of Iowa Football Strength and Conditioning is accepting internship applicants for Winter 2022. This internship is designed for individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include: Set up and breakdown of the weight room, equipment maintenance and general support of the daily operations of the program, stocking supplements and maintenance of our refueling station. Interns will have the opportunity to be involved with our functional movement screen, on-field and weight room testing as well as data analysis. Participation in an internship curriculum is also required. Qualifications: Applicants must be pursing or have completed Bachelors in Exercise Science or a related field. Interns day to day responsibilities will include set up and breakdown of the weight room, stocking supplements and maintenance of our refueling station. They will have the opportunity to assist with our functional movement screen, on-field and weight room testing as well as data analysis. Interns will be required to teach and demonstrate the progressions for the squat and hang clean. They will also learn and teach our linear and COD speed progressions over the course of the internship. Interns must complete all of the assignments in our internship curriculum. Curriculum materials will be provided.Applicants should be working toward CSCS / SCCC certification as well. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Cody Myers at cody-l-myers@uiowa.edu.