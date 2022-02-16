Strength Scoop - Wednesday February 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Nevada: The University of Nevada football strength and conditioning program is seeking volunteer interns for the Summer 2022 semester. This internship is expected to begin on May 16 and end on July 22nd. The purpose of this internship is to develop and prepare young coaches for the profession and everything that comes with it. Interns will go through a curriculum which will cover basic S&C principles, programming, networking and most importantly, Coaching! This is an UNPAID position. To apply, send an email with your resume and three references in one PDF to Javier Ramirez at javierramirez@unr.edu

Chicago Bears: Brent Salazar has been hired as director of high performance.

Wyoming: The Wyoming Football Sports Performance Department is accepting applications for 5 VOLUNTEER intern positions for the SUMMER 2022 semester (May 16 - July 21). These are UNPAID positions. The ideal candidate should be seeking a career as a strength and conditioning coach. Candidates will be exposed to all facets of an NCAA Division 1 FBS football strength and conditioning program. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: hands on experience assisting with the daily operations of the weight room, assisting with GPS monitoring and velocity based training technologies, helping to create a positive training environment, completing the educational curriculum, and facility/equipment maintenance. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, strong work ethic, great sense of urgency, high level of attention to detail, a desire to learn, and the ability to build relationships with our staff and student-athletes. Candidates should be actively pursuing certification from the NSCA and/or CSCCa. Interns will receive instruction in – and be required to comply with – NCAA regulations and policies. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, and three references as one (1) PDF document to Carl Miller at cmill109@uwyo.edu .

USF: The University of South Florida Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently accepting applications for Summer 2022 volunteer internship positions. We are seeking 3-4 highly qualified individuals to fill these positions. These are positions for the SUMMER 2022 training session Deadline to apply: April 15th , 2022. Start date: May 30th , 2022. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL Strength and Conditioning program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. Responsibilities include, but not are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of off-season training for the Football team, set-up and breakdown of daily training sessions, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, data collection, data entry as well as participation in the internship curriculum. Volunteers will have the opportunity to gain expose to devices and systems such as Catapult and PUSH. Summer volunteer candidates will also be considered for the upcoming 2022 IN-SEASON volunteer positions first. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic and Strength movements. Applicants will be asked to submit a video demonstrating coaching of either (a) Power lift or (b) Olympic lift. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Jordan Diaz at Diaz44@usf.edu.

Hampton (FCS - VA): The Hampton University Football Strength & Conditioning department is currently accepting applications for (3) Summer Interns, for the Summer 2022 semester. The internship will begin May 27th, 2022 and will end August 29th, 2022.This is an unpaid internship and non-coaching position. Make sure this is economically feasible for you. Prerequisites: Candidates should possess a strong desire to become a collegiate football strength & conditioning coach, must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and be CPR and First Aid certified, and must consider pursuing or possess a certification through the CSCCa and/or NSCA. Intern Functions: bi-weekly evaluations, weekly professional development seminars, introduction quiz, mock interviews, presentations to the staff, assisting with program design & implementation, assisting in team warm ups, strength and conditioning training sessions and small position group training, data collection, and monitoring and tracking weight room attendance. This is an opportunity to gain experience at the FCS - Division 1 level and to expand knowledge in this field. You will be required to act as a professional and must be able to commit a minimum of 20 hours a week. To apply: Interested applicants please send Cover Letter, Resume & List of References in ONE COMBINED PDF FILE to Coach Randy Moore at randall.moore@hamptonu.edu. Please include Summer Intern in the email subject line.